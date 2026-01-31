ETV Bharat / state

Deoghar Gears Up As AI Training Hub Ahead Of National Programme In Delhi

Deoghar: The Government of India has launched several initiatives to raise awareness about Artificial Intelligence to reach people from small towns to major metropolitan cities. Ahead of an AI-focused national programme scheduled to be held in Delhi in February, government authorities are holding awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of AI across various parts of the country.

As part of this nationwide effort, special programmes related to Artificial Intelligence are being organised in Jharkhand's Deoghar as well. Through the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre located in Jasidih, youth are being provided with daily specialised training in AI, along with awareness about the applications and potential of the new technology.

STPI Director General Arvind Kumar said that Artificial Intelligence today can help individuals move forward purely on the strength of good ideas. "In the era of AI, experience is not mandatory; innovative thinking is the key to success," he said. Drawing a comparison with earlier decades, Kumar noted that while IT dominated discussions three to four decades ago, the future will revolve entirely around Artificial Intelligence.

He further informed that in the coming months, the building and campus of the STPI centre in Deoghar will be further developed. The duration of training sessions will be extended, and expert staff will be recruited to provide advanced AI training to youth.

Meanwhile, Jan-AI founder Madan Padke said his organisation is offering specialised training to students on the practical and responsible use of AI in everyday life. He added that detailed discussions on this subject are also ongoing with the government.