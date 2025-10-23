ETV Bharat / state

Deoghar Artist Captures Nature's Beauty Through Bottle Gourd Peels

Deoghar: Markandey Jajwade from Jharkhand's Deoghar, is an exceptionally talented artist, who has captured the beauty of the universe on discarded items like vegetable peels. For him, art is not just a work, but a living practice. His unique artwork with bottle gourd peels has received recognition at both national and international levels, making him a pride of not only Deoghar but the entire state.

Markandey says art has always been spontaneous to him, just like breathing. After his father's death, he began his livelihood by painting signboards. With a brush, ladder and a box of paint, he turned the walls into canvases. Gradually, his creations found space in an art gallery, where he started training budding artists.

Markandey Jajwade (ETV Bharat)

When he became somewhat financially stable he started touring the art galleries across the country. It was during one such journey that he spotted a singer with a sitar on a Delhi train. Upon asking, he learnt that the sitar was made from peels of bottle gourd. He immediately thought of creating sculptures from vegetable peels.