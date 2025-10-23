ETV Bharat / state

Deoghar Artist Captures Nature's Beauty Through Bottle Gourd Peels

Markandey Jajwade has converted a hall in his house into a gallery, dedicating it to all the artists of the Santhal region.

Markandey Jajwade at the gallery in his house (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST

Deoghar: Markandey Jajwade from Jharkhand's Deoghar, is an exceptionally talented artist, who has captured the beauty of the universe on discarded items like vegetable peels. For him, art is not just a work, but a living practice. His unique artwork with bottle gourd peels has received recognition at both national and international levels, making him a pride of not only Deoghar but the entire state.

Markandey says art has always been spontaneous to him, just like breathing. After his father's death, he began his livelihood by painting signboards. With a brush, ladder and a box of paint, he turned the walls into canvases. Gradually, his creations found space in an art gallery, where he started training budding artists.

Markandey Jajwade (ETV Bharat)

When he became somewhat financially stable he started touring the art galleries across the country. It was during one such journey that he spotted a singer with a sitar on a Delhi train. Upon asking, he learnt that the sitar was made from peels of bottle gourd. He immediately thought of creating sculptures from vegetable peels.

Unique artwork has been created from bottle gourd peels (ETV Bharat)

Crafts From Vegetable Peels

"On returning to Deoghar, I contacted farmers and started collecting pumpkins and bottle gourds. But the problem was that more than half of those got rotten. Nevertheless, the ones that remained became the foundation for my creative journey. I started giving form and shape to the crooked peels. It seemed that the peels came alive with my touch," Markandey said.

Markandey Jajwade has bagged many awards (ETV Bharat)

The peels took the form of gods and goddesses or artistic craft items or silent expression of nature.

Golden Award At Delhi's Exhibition

Sculptures from bottle gourd peels (ETV Bharat)

Soon his unique art transcended national borders. Recently, Markandey was honoured with the Golden Award at an international exhibition held at Delhi's Manikarnika Art Gallery from October 10 to 20.

Unique artwork from vegetable peels (ETV Bharat)

Markandey rued that despite his craft getting praised nationally and internationally, the state government and the Deoghar administration has failed to provide artists like him with the respect and resources they deserve. This region does not have a single government art gallery to preserve the creations of local artists, he added.

Buddha created from bottle gourd peels (ETV Bharat)

To address this, Markandey has transformed a hall at his house into a gallery, dedicating it to all the artists of the Santhal region. This is not only a symbol of his creativity, but a reflection of his modesty and devotion to art.

