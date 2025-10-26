Pakistani Media, Serials Have Bad Influence On Indian Muslims, Says Ulema Of Deoband
He said Muslims must adhere to religious teachings and ensure a peaceful atmosphere prevails in their homes.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST
Saharanpur: Ulema of Deoband, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, on Sunday expressed displeasure over the influence of Pakistani serials and media on Muslims in India.
He said Pakistani TV serials have poisoned led to a rise in divorce cases back in India. "Instances of of domestic violence and divorce are increasing day by day in our 'Muashre' (society). We have become slaves to the media. Nowadays many women are busy watching Pakistani serials. The stories that are shown in these dramas pertain to domestic tussles with men as oppressors," Maulana said.
He said Muslims must adhere to religious teachings and ensure a peaceful atmosphere prevails in their homes. "If we want love, blessings and comfort to return to our homes, then we have to make the study of the Qur'an and Islamic tahjeeb a part of our lives," Maulana said.
"We should not be arbitrary, but live according to Sharia. He appealed to the Muslims to protect the environment of their homes from the influence of media and turn the new generation back to Islamic education and morals.
A few days back, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had visited Darul Uloom Deoband. A huge crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of Muttaqi in the town. The crowd was so large that it caused chaos, disrupted planned events, and prevented the guard of honour from taking place as people surrounded Muttaqi’s car.
The crowd overwhelmed the security cordon, breaching barriers and making it difficult for officials to manage the situation. To restore order, the police resorted to using batons, which further complicated efforts by the management and administrative officials to give the Afghan Foreign Minister a proper welcome.
Also Read
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband, Thanks For The Grand Welcome