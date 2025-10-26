ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Media, Serials Have Bad Influence On Indian Muslims, Says Ulema Of Deoband

Saharanpur: Ulema of Deoband, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, on Sunday expressed displeasure over the influence of Pakistani serials and media on Muslims in India.

He said Pakistani TV serials have poisoned led to a rise in divorce cases back in India. "Instances of of domestic violence and divorce are increasing day by day in our 'Muashre' (society). We have become slaves to the media. Nowadays many women are busy watching Pakistani serials. The stories that are shown in these dramas pertain to domestic tussles with men as oppressors," Maulana said.

He said Muslims must adhere to religious teachings and ensure a peaceful atmosphere prevails in their homes. "If we want love, blessings and comfort to return to our homes, then we have to make the study of the Qur'an and Islamic tahjeeb a part of our lives," Maulana said.