Dentist Focused On Molars To Chase Canines At Rajasthan Govt Hospital

Jaisalmer: A government hospital in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has appointed a dentist for the unusual task of overseeing the removal of stray dogs from its premises.

Doctors at Shri Jawahar Government Hospital in Jaisalmer will not only treat patients but also manage stray dogs amid the increasing number of canines at the city’s largest government hospital.

The scenario has forced the administration to take action, and a dentist has been appointed as the nodal officer for the “Dog Removal Campaign”. The special mission has been entrusted to Dr Sardara Ram, a dental specialist, who will now have to keep an eye on dogs in addition to his dental duties.

The order also comes following strict directions from the health department to make the hospitals a completely “dog-free zone”.

Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Ravindra Sankhla said that the safety of patients and their families was paramount for the hospital administration.

“Stray dogs are frequently seen loitering around the hospital wards, OPDs, and garbage bins. This creates a climate of fear and also poses a risk of infection and accidents,” he said.