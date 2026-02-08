Dentist Focused On Molars To Chase Canines At Rajasthan Govt Hospital
Jaisalmer’s Shri Jawahar Government Hospital appoints dentist Dr Sardara Ram to lead a campaign removing stray dogs, ensuring patient safety and a dog-free environment.
Jaisalmer: A government hospital in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has appointed a dentist for the unusual task of overseeing the removal of stray dogs from its premises.
Doctors at Shri Jawahar Government Hospital in Jaisalmer will not only treat patients but also manage stray dogs amid the increasing number of canines at the city’s largest government hospital.
The scenario has forced the administration to take action, and a dentist has been appointed as the nodal officer for the “Dog Removal Campaign”. The special mission has been entrusted to Dr Sardara Ram, a dental specialist, who will now have to keep an eye on dogs in addition to his dental duties.
The order also comes following strict directions from the health department to make the hospitals a completely “dog-free zone”.
Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Ravindra Sankhla said that the safety of patients and their families was paramount for the hospital administration.
“Stray dogs are frequently seen loitering around the hospital wards, OPDs, and garbage bins. This creates a climate of fear and also poses a risk of infection and accidents,” he said.
Therefore, Dr Sardara Ram has been given the responsibility of completely stopping the movement of dogs within the hospital premises and ensuring that patients do not feel like they are part of a dog show while receiving treatment, he said.
Dr Sankhla said several concrete steps were also being taken under the campaign. “Hospital boundary walls are being raised to prevent dogs from jumping over them; gate management at the entrances will be strictly enforced, and continuous coordination will be maintained with the Municipal Council,” he said.
The PMO said that dogs found on the premises will be safely removed and released far away, ensuring both humane treatment and the safety of the hospital.
Patients and their families from across the district have expressed relief at the decision. “Now we will receive treatment at the hospital without the added fear of encountering dogs. The hospital administration assured everyone that there would be no compromise on cleanliness, safety, and health standards,” said an attendant.
Similar orders were issued in two hospitals of Jodhpur, including Pratapnagar Hospital and Mandore Satellite Hospital, where doctors have been designated as nodal officers for dog free campaign.
