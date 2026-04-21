ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Dental Student's Suicide: 52 Dalit Organisations Call Hartal On April 28; Demand HC-Monitored Probe

Thiruvananthapuram: A joint action council comprising 52 Dalit organisations in Kerala has called for a statewide hartal on April 28, alleging serious lapses in police investigation into the death of Nithin Raj R L, 22, a first-year student of Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy, and that the probe has been inadequate and biased.

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown is scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM. The action council spearheading the protest has demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, claiming that the police are attempting to shield those responsible.

General convener Sunny M Kappikkad, addressing the media here on Tuesday, alleged that key evidence has been ignored and that there has been a deliberate attempt to attribute the death to unrelated factors such as loan app harassment. The council demanded immediate government intervention to ensure a fair and impartial investigation while citing a lack of progress in the case.

The JAC has also planned to organise preparatory protest meetings scheduled across districts on April 24. The organisations have raised serious concerns over the handling of the case and demanded a probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The council has demanded ₹10 crore as compensation for Nithin Raj's family, cancellation of the college's affiliation, strict action against those found guilty and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation.

Son of a daily-wage labourer from Uzhamalakkal here, Nithin, succumbed to his injuries after a fall from the fifth floor of the college building on April 10. Nithin joined the college only in September last year when he secured a BDS seat after repeated attempts at the NEET examination.