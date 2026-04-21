Kerala Dental Student's Suicide: 52 Dalit Organisations Call Hartal On April 28; Demand HC-Monitored Probe
Council demanded ₹10 crore compensation for Nithin Raj's family, cancellation of the college's affiliation, strict action against faculty and a transparent and time-bound investigation.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A joint action council comprising 52 Dalit organisations in Kerala has called for a statewide hartal on April 28, alleging serious lapses in police investigation into the death of Nithin Raj R L, 22, a first-year student of Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy, and that the probe has been inadequate and biased.
The dawn-to-dusk shutdown is scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM. The action council spearheading the protest has demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, claiming that the police are attempting to shield those responsible.
General convener Sunny M Kappikkad, addressing the media here on Tuesday, alleged that key evidence has been ignored and that there has been a deliberate attempt to attribute the death to unrelated factors such as loan app harassment. The council demanded immediate government intervention to ensure a fair and impartial investigation while citing a lack of progress in the case.
The JAC has also planned to organise preparatory protest meetings scheduled across districts on April 24. The organisations have raised serious concerns over the handling of the case and demanded a probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.
The council has demanded ₹10 crore as compensation for Nithin Raj's family, cancellation of the college's affiliation, strict action against those found guilty and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation.
Son of a daily-wage labourer from Uzhamalakkal here, Nithin, succumbed to his injuries after a fall from the fifth floor of the college building on April 10. Nithin joined the college only in September last year when he secured a BDS seat after repeated attempts at the NEET examination.
The incident took a serious turn when family members and fellow students alleged sustained caste-based harassment by faculty members. Later, the college suspended two faculty members - Dr M K Ram, Head of the Department of Oral Pathology, and Dr K T Sangeetha Nambiar, who went absconding after police turned the heat.
The action council accused the police of failing to register an FIR based on the complaint filed by Nithin Raj’s parents. It also alleged possible political interference in the case, pointing to the college management’s lack of response and previous allegations against its authorities.
"We're not satisfied with the current police investigation and accused authorities of attempting to shield those responsible," Sunny M Kappikkad said.
He claimed that crucial aspects of the case were being overlooked and that efforts were being made to attribute the death to unrelated factors such as alleged loan app issues.
The action council further alleged that the student had faced caste- and colour-based harassment prior to his death. It also claimed that several individuals, including members of the college administration, should be brought under the ambit of investigation. However, according to the council, no meaningful progress has been made so far.
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