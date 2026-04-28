ETV Bharat / state

Statewide Hartal Over Dental Student Death Disrupts Life In Kerala, Vehicles Blocked

Thiruvananthapuram: A statewide hartal called by various Dalit organisations seeking justice in the death of Kannur dental college student Nithin Raj is being observed across Kerala on Tuesday.

The protest has affected normal life, as activists blocked the movement of vehicles in many parts of the state. Incidents of hartal supporters forcing shops to shut were also reported in various places.

In many areas, including the state capital and Kannur, hartal supporters blocked vehicles. However, two-wheelers were allowed to pass. Various Dalit organisations had announced the statewide hartal on Monday, demanding justice in the death of Raj. The hartal is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

As many as 52 Dalit organisations, including the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council, have called for the strike. The organisations, while requesting public cooperation for the protest, stated on Monday that no vehicles would be forcibly stopped and that all essential services would be exempted.