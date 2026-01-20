ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Hits Train Services, Rain Forecast From January 23, Air Quality Still ‘Very Poor’ In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Dense fog, fluctuating winter weather and hazardous air quality continue to disrupt daily life across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). While pollution levels have shown marginal improvement, the air remains in the “Very Poor” category.

Reduced visibility due to fog, cold conditions and smog has impacted road, rail and air movement, inconveniencing thousands of commuters.

Train Services Hit By Fog

Dense fog across North India disrupted rail operations on January 20, delaying several long-distance trains arriving in the capital. Passengers faced inconvenience at major stations, including New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi, where repeated announcements were made about late-running services.

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said poor visibility due to fog and operational pressure on certain sections forced authorities to regulate train speeds. Passengers were advised to check real-time train updates before travelling.

At New Delhi Railway Station, Karnataka Superfast Express (12627) arrived 1 hour 45 minutes late, Intercity Express (14315) was delayed by 1 hour 15 minutes and Jhelum Express (11078) arrived 1 hour 5 minutes late. Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express (12877) was delayed by 1 hour 32 minutes, while Magadh Express (20801) recorded the longest delay of 3 hours 42 minutes.

Hazrat Nizamuddin station also witnessed major delays. Mahakaushal Express (12189) arrived about an hour late, while Shridham Superfast Express (12192) was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes. Kalinga Utkal Express (18478) ran 2 hours 22 minutes late, while Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12269) arrived 4 hours 17 minutes late. Its return service, Kalinga Utkal Express (18477), was delayed by over 3 hours.

At Anand Vihar, Jansadharan Express (13257) arrived 1 hour and 30 minutes late, affecting daily commuters. At Old Delhi station, Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (14680) was delayed by nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Weather Update: Rain Likely From January 23