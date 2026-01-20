Dense Fog Hits Train Services, Rain Forecast From January 23, Air Quality Still ‘Very Poor’ In Delhi-NCR
Dense fog delayed trains; rain is forecast from January 23. Delhi-NCR’s air quality remains hazardous despite marginal improvement.
New Delhi: Dense fog, fluctuating winter weather and hazardous air quality continue to disrupt daily life across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). While pollution levels have shown marginal improvement, the air remains in the “Very Poor” category.
Reduced visibility due to fog, cold conditions and smog has impacted road, rail and air movement, inconveniencing thousands of commuters.
Train Services Hit By Fog
Dense fog across North India disrupted rail operations on January 20, delaying several long-distance trains arriving in the capital. Passengers faced inconvenience at major stations, including New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi, where repeated announcements were made about late-running services.
Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said poor visibility due to fog and operational pressure on certain sections forced authorities to regulate train speeds. Passengers were advised to check real-time train updates before travelling.
At New Delhi Railway Station, Karnataka Superfast Express (12627) arrived 1 hour 45 minutes late, Intercity Express (14315) was delayed by 1 hour 15 minutes and Jhelum Express (11078) arrived 1 hour 5 minutes late. Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express (12877) was delayed by 1 hour 32 minutes, while Magadh Express (20801) recorded the longest delay of 3 hours 42 minutes.
Hazrat Nizamuddin station also witnessed major delays. Mahakaushal Express (12189) arrived about an hour late, while Shridham Superfast Express (12192) was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes. Kalinga Utkal Express (18478) ran 2 hours 22 minutes late, while Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12269) arrived 4 hours 17 minutes late. Its return service, Kalinga Utkal Express (18477), was delayed by over 3 hours.
At Anand Vihar, Jansadharan Express (13257) arrived 1 hour and 30 minutes late, affecting daily commuters. At Old Delhi station, Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (14680) was delayed by nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Weather Update: Rain Likely From January 23
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance will become active over Delhi-NCR from January 23, bringing light rain or drizzle and winds of up to 20 kmph, which may cause a slight drop in temperatures.
On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7°C, about 3.1°C above normal, while the minimum stood at 7.7°C. Humidity ranged between 61 per cent and 100 per cent.
On January 20, the morning temperature hovered around 8°C, with sunshine expected later in the day. IMD said there will be no major change in weather conditions over the next three days.
Minimum temperatures on January 23 are likely to remain between 9 and 11°C, while on January 24 and 25 they may fall to 6-8°C. Partly cloudy skies and light to moderate fog are expected during the morning hours.
Air Quality Improves Slightly, But Remains ‘Very Poor’
Delhi’s three-day streak of “Severe” air pollution ended on Tuesday morning, with the city’s average AQI improving marginally to 395-397, placing it in the "Very Poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Despite the improvement, air quality remained alarming across several areas. Wazirpur recorded the worst AQI at 446, followed by Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar at 444 each, Jahangirpuri at 443, Punjabi Bagh at 437, RK Puram at 421, Bawana at 418, ITO at 414, Chandni Chowk at 412 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 412.
The capital had witnessed AQI levels above 400 for three consecutive days, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reimpose Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
A thin layer of smog continued to blanket the NCR, reducing visibility. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the “Very Poor” category for the next two days.
