Dense Fog Disrupts Dozens Of Trains, Cold Tightens Grip On Delhi-NCR; AQI In 'Poor' Category
Low visibility due to dense fog disrupts train schedules, while rain-induced chill and falling temperatures intensify winter across Delhi-NCR.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Weather conditions have altered life in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), affecting both travel and daily routines. Dense fog has disrupted transport services, and recent rainfall and cold winds have intensified winter conditions across the region.
At the same time, ‘Poor’ air quality is adding another layer of difficulty for residents.
Train Services Hit By Dense Fog
Dense fog has continued to affect rail traffic, with many long-distance trains heading toward Delhi running behind schedule. Several trains are arriving late at Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi railway stations, causing inconvenience to passengers.
At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, several trains are delayed by over an hour.
- Train No. 22917 Mumbai Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Superfast Express is running about 1 hour 56 minutes late.
- Train No. 14309 Ujjain Express is delayed by around 1 hour and 5 minutes.
- Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express is about an hour late.
- Train No. 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express from southern India is delayed by 2 hours and 38 minutes.
- Train No. 12189, the Mahakaushal Express, is running nearly 2 hours 44 minutes late.
- Goa Sampark Kranti Express is delayed by about 2 hours and 5 minutes.
- Kalinga Utkal Express by nearly 3 hours and 13 minutes.
At New Delhi Railway Station
- Train No. 12951, the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, is about an hour late.
- Train No. 12559 Shiv Ganga Superfast Express is delayed by 1 hour and 38 minutes.
- Train No. 14727, Sri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, is running 2 hours and 2 minutes late.
- The Geeta Jayanti Express is delayed by nearly 2 hours and 50 minutes.
- The Karnataka Superfast Express is also reporting a delay of about 2 hours and 40 minutes.
- Magadh Express is around 1 hour and 25 minutes late.
At Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Jansadharan Express is delayed by an hour.
At Old Delhi Railway Station, the Ashram Express is nearly an hour late, the Godda-Delhi Express is delayed by 2 hours 16 minutes, and the Ruchira Express is about an hour late.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, dense fog and low visibility are slowing train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest train status before leaving for the station.
Weather Update
After recent rain and hail, Delhi’s weather turned colder, and the maximum temperature dropped. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 18.4°C as the maximum and 12.6°C as the minimum in Delhi the previous day.
At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was 16.9°C, 5.2°C below normal. Minimum temperatures were recorded at 12°C in Ridge, 12.7°C in Aya Nagar, 12.6°C at Lodhi Road, and 11.5°C in Palam.
For Thursday, light to moderate fog is likely in the morning across Delhi-NCR, with partly cloudy skies during the day. Cold winds with speeds of 10-15 kmph are expected.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6 8°C. Another western disturbance is expected to affect the region on January 30, bringing clouds and morning fog, with minimum temperatures likely at 7-9°C.
Air Quality Index (AQI)
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI reached 268 at 6.45 am on Thursday, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. NCR cities recorded AQIs of 278 in Faridabad, 285 in Gurugram, 288 in Ghaziabad, 266 in Greater Noida and 262 in Noida.
Most areas of Delhi are recording AQI levels above 200 and below 300, while some locations are reporting levels between 300 and 400, indicating deteriorating air quality.
