Dense Fog Disrupts Dozens Of Trains, Cold Tightens Grip On Delhi-NCR; AQI In 'Poor' Category

New Delhi: Weather conditions have altered life in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), affecting both travel and daily routines. Dense fog has disrupted transport services, and recent rainfall and cold winds have intensified winter conditions across the region. At the same time, ‘Poor’ air quality is adding another layer of difficulty for residents. Train Services Hit By Dense Fog Dense fog has continued to affect rail traffic, with many long-distance trains heading toward Delhi running behind schedule. Several trains are arriving late at Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Old Delhi railway stations, causing inconvenience to passengers. At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, several trains are delayed by over an hour. Train No. 22917 Mumbai Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Superfast Express is running about 1 hour 56 minutes late.

Train No. 14309 Ujjain Express is delayed by around 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express is about an hour late.

Train No. 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express from southern India is delayed by 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Train No. 12189, the Mahakaushal Express, is running nearly 2 hours 44 minutes late.

Goa Sampark Kranti Express is delayed by about 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Kalinga Utkal Express by nearly 3 hours and 13 minutes. At New Delhi Railway Station Train No. 12951, the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, is about an hour late.

Train No. 12559 Shiv Ganga Superfast Express is delayed by 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Train No. 14727, Sri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, is running 2 hours and 2 minutes late.

The Geeta Jayanti Express is delayed by nearly 2 hours and 50 minutes.

The Karnataka Superfast Express is also reporting a delay of about 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Magadh Express is around 1 hour and 25 minutes late. At Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Jansadharan Express is delayed by an hour.