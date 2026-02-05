ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Delays Trains, Chilly Winds Persist In Delhi-NCR; Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’

Severe cold and dense fog have blanketed North India, reducing visibility and making travel difficult. As a result, train operations to the national capital have been widely impacted. On February 5, 2026, dozens of trains arrived in Delhi after hours of delay, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Air quality remains a concern, fluctuating from poor to very poor in several areas.

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are facing a winter mix of cold, fog, and pollution. Persistent fog is causing train delays and cancellations, while shifting temperatures and surface winds are shaping the weather.

22411 Arunachal AC Superfast: late by 3 hr 30 mins

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said safety is the top priority. Due to poor visibility, loco pilots run trains at reduced speed to ensure signals are clearly visible, resulting in delays.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that Delhi-NCR will experience strong surface winds for the next three days. Residents will see sunny conditions during the day, but a mild chill will continue, and shallow to moderate fog will likely form in the mornings.

The minimum temperature was 8.2°C, about 0.2°C below normal, while the maximum was 22.9°C, 0.6°C above normal. Humidity varied between 100 and 55 per cent, and winds are expected to gust to 10-20 kmph.

Between February 6 and 8, meteorologists expect maximum temperatures to range from 22°C to 24°C and minimum temperatures from 9°C to 11°C.

Delhi-NCR AQI Status

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s average Air Quality Index at around 275 on Thursday morning, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. Although this shows slight improvement from the previous day, when readings crossed 312, the air remains a concern.

Several locations continued to record ‘Very Poor’ air quality, including Anand Vihar (332), Bawana (306), Ashok Vihar (320), Dwarka Sector 8 (328), RK Puram (314), Rohini (322) and Patparganj (307). Some areas reported relatively better air quality, such as Aya Nagar (214), Chandni Chowk (218), Mandir Marg (214), and Narela (195), all of which fell into the ‘Moderate’ category.