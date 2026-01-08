Dense Fog Causes Deadly Car-Bus Collision On NH-58 in Rajasthan’s Nagaur District, Three Killed
Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted after the crash; police used a JCB to clear damaged vehicles, restore movement, and began the investigation.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Nagaur: A tragic road accident occurred near the Surpaliya bus stand in Nagaur district in Rajasthan on Thursday morning. Due to dense fog on National Highway-58, a car and a private bus collided head-on.
The crash claimed the lives of three people travelling in the car, while four others were seriously injured. The impact was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely damaged.
Panic prevailed at the scene after the collision, and passersby immediately notified the police and ambulance services.
On receiving the information, Surpaliya police rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The injured were first taken to Surpaliya hospital for initial treatment and later referred to Nagaur district hospital due to their critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were taken into police custody and kept at the hospital mortuary.
Nagaur hospital outpost in-charge Mukesh said the accident occurred in Surpaliya. Two people died on the spot and their bodies were kept at Deh hospital.
Five injured persons were brought to Nagaur, out of whom one more succumbed to injuries. Treatment of the remaining injured is ongoing. Preliminary investigation suggests that dense fog and poor visibility were factors in the accident.
Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for some time after the crash. With the help of a JCB machine, police removed the damaged vehicles from the road, after which traffic was restored. Further investigation is underway.
Another Accident
Meanwhile, in the Rishabhdev police station area of the district, a private video coach bus and a truck collided violently near Pipli-A village on National Highway-48 late Wednesday night. In the tragic accident, two people, including the bus driver, died on the spot, while 13 passengers were seriously injured. The bus was travelling from Gorakhpur to Surat.
