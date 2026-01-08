ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Causes Deadly Car-Bus Collision On NH-58 in Rajasthan’s Nagaur District, Three Killed

Severely damaged vehicles were seen after a deadly collision caused by dense fog in Nagaur district. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagaur: A tragic road accident occurred near the Surpaliya bus stand in Nagaur district in Rajasthan on Thursday morning. Due to dense fog on National Highway-58, a car and a private bus collided head-on.

The crash claimed the lives of three people travelling in the car, while four others were seriously injured. The impact was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely damaged.

Panic prevailed at the scene after the collision, and passersby immediately notified the police and ambulance services.

On receiving the information, Surpaliya police rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The injured were first taken to Surpaliya hospital for initial treatment and later referred to Nagaur district hospital due to their critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were taken into police custody and kept at the hospital mortuary.

Nagaur hospital outpost in-charge Mukesh said the accident occurred in Surpaliya. Two people died on the spot and their bodies were kept at Deh hospital.