ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; Dozens Of Trains Delayed, More Rain Likely; AQI In ‘Poor’ Category

At New Delhi Railway Station , multiple trains were running over an hour late on February 2:

Major transit hubs, including railway stations and the airport, reported operational disruptions as fog persisted well into the morning hours.

New Delhi: Dense fog covered Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and much of North India on Monday morning. Poor visibility has led to delays in several trains arriving in the national capital, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Northern Railway officials said dense fog reduces signal visibility, forcing loco pilots to operate trains at slower speeds. As a result, passengers may experience delays, so they have been advised to check the live train status before leaving home.

Weather Update: Cold Conditions After Rain

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR has been experiencing colder conditions following rainfall over the past 24 hours, with fog also reported in several areas during the morning hours.

The minimum temperature in the capital was 12.1°C, 3.7°C above normal, while humidity levels fluctuated between 54 and 100 per cent.

Palam remained among the colder pockets of the city, recording a minimum temperature of 10.6°C and a maximum of 22.6°C.

The overall maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.6°C, slightly lower than last year’s 26.2°C for the same date, though still 2.3°C above normal.

For Monday, the IMD has forecast light to moderate fog in the morning, with cloudy skies likely during the day, and surface winds of 10 to 20 km/hour.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21°C, while the minimum may remain close to 11°C. Weather conditions are expected to gradually change from February 3 as skies clear, but another western disturbance may become active from the night of February 5, potentially bringing cloud cover and light drizzle.

Morning fog is likely to persist over the next few days, and visibility had already dropped to nearly 100 m at Palam and Safdarjung in the early hours.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Moderate to Poor Category

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Moderate' range, between 151 and 188. Several areas, however, recorded higher pollution levels in the 'Poor' category.

Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 242, Dwarka Sector-8 240, RK Puram 232, Bawana 222, Chandni Chowk 217, Patparganj 207 and Sonia Vihar 208. Better readings were noted at IGI Airport Terminal 3 (132) and Lodhi Road (116), placing them in the 'Moderate' range.

In the NCR region, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 259 in the 'Poor' category, while Faridabad recorded 202, Gurugram 198, Greater Noida 185, and Noida 195. As per CPCB classification, AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the 'Moderate' category, while 201 to 300 is considered 'Poor'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has indicated that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the poor range over the next two days. Authorities have advised residents to be cautious while commuting in foggy conditions and to follow official advisories.