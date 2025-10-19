ETV Bharat / state

Denied Ticket For Bihar Election, RJD Leader Tears Clothes Outside Lalu Prasad's House

RJD leader Madan Prasad Shah tears his kurta as he protests after being denied a ticket for the Bihar Assembly election, outside party chief Lalu Prasad's residence, in Patna, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: As parties announce candidates for the high-stakes Bihar assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Madan Shah on Sunday tore his clothes and broke down during a protest outside the residence of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav after being denied ticket. Shah alleged fraud in RJD's ticket distribution saying party MP Sanjay Yadav had demanded Rs 2.7 crore from him for the party ticket. Shah chased after party president Lalu Prasad Yadav's car as the former CM arrived at his residence in Patna. Denied Ticket For Bihar Election, RJD Leader Tears Clothes Outside Lalu Prasad's House (ETV Bharat) Later, the RJD leader tore his clothes and broke down for being denied a ticket from the Madhuban constituency. Shah claimed that the RJD will not form the government accusing party leader Tejashwi Yadav of being “very arrogant”.