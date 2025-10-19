Denied Ticket For Bihar Election, RJD Leader Tears Clothes Outside Lalu Prasad's House
Shah, a ticket aspirant from Madhubani, accused RJD MP of taking money from candidates in return of tickets.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Patna: As parties announce candidates for the high-stakes Bihar assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Madan Shah on Sunday tore his clothes and broke down during a protest outside the residence of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav after being denied ticket. Shah alleged fraud in RJD's ticket distribution saying party MP Sanjay Yadav had demanded Rs 2.7 crore from him for the party ticket.
Shah chased after party president Lalu Prasad Yadav's car as the former CM arrived at his residence in Patna.
Later, the RJD leader tore his clothes and broke down for being denied a ticket from the Madhuban constituency. Shah claimed that the RJD will not form the government accusing party leader Tejashwi Yadav of being “very arrogant”.
“They are giving away tickets...Sanjay Yadav is doing all this...I have come here to die. Lalu Yadav is my Guru...He had said that he would give me a ticket...They gave a ticket to Santosh Kushwaha, a BJP agent...," Shah said. He claimed that Sanjay Yadav, RJD MP from Bihar, was doubling up as a broker giving away tickets in return for huge amounts of money.
He said that in 2020, Lalu Yadav had called him to Ranchi and got a survey done regarding the population of Teli community, and that Madan Shah will defeat Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency.
“Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji had called me, they had said that they would give me a ticket. I have been working for the party since the '90s. I am a poor man, I sold my land...I have come here to die. Lalu Yadav is my Guru...He had said that he would give me a ticket...They gave a ticket to Santosh Kushwaha, a BJP agent..." Shah said.
Bihar assembly election is scheduled in two phases--November 6 and 11 while counting will be held on November 14.
