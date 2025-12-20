ETV Bharat / state

Denied Hearse, Jharkhand Tribal Family Carries Child's Body In Bag

Dimba Chatomba, the father of the four-year-old deceased of Baljori village in Noamundi block, took his son to the hospital following a sudden deterioration in his health, hoping for better treatment. However, the child couldn't be saved. The heartbroken family had requested a hearse to bring the body back home. They reportedly waited for hours for the vehicle, but no arrangements were made by the administration, nor did any official show empathy to them.

Chaibasa: In what could be the most indignified way of showing the final gratitude to a deceased, a tribal family had to carry the body of their child in a bag back home after being denied a hearse by the administration of Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in the West Singbhum district of Jharkhand.

The poor and helpless Chatomba couldn't even afford a private vehicle. Disheartened by the administrative apathy and insensitivity, he was forced to carry the body in a bag on a bus to his native place, where villagers could not hold their tears back seeing the excruciating moment.

The shocking episode has once again exposed the shortcomings of the state healthcare system and the free vehicle service. "We don't provide ambulances for transporting bodies. There is a separate hearse service for that. As we have only one hearse, the family was asked to wait for two to three hours. However, they didn't agree and left with the body in a bag," Dr Bharti Minj, civil surgeon at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, said.

However, locals have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible. Health minister Irfan Ansari told ETV Bharat telephonically that while ambulance facilities are not provided to carry bodies, there is a provision to ensure the availability of a hearse. "If anything like this has happened to a tribal family, an inquiry will be conducted, and action will be taken against those responsible," he added.