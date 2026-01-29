ETV Bharat / state

Denied Chinese Manja, 11-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide On Brother's Birthday In Punjab

Kapurthala: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, an 11-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after being denied Chinese manja (thread) in Panshta village of Phagwara here, police said on Thursday. The incident tragically came on the birthday of his elder brother.

According to the police, the younger son asked his father for a Chinese manja, used to fly kites, but his father dodged the demand and sent him to his room to study. After some time, when the family members knocked on the door of the room to inquire about his well-being, the boy did not respond on which the family grew suspicious. When the family broke the door open, the boy was found unconscious. He was later taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"We received a dead body. This dead body was of an 11-year-old child, who ended his life by hanging himself. We have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem and the police are taking the rest of the action,” a doctor at the hospital said.