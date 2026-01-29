Denied Chinese Manja, 11-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide On Brother's Birthday In Punjab
The incident was reported from Panshta village of Phagwara where the boy ended his life inside the room.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Kapurthala: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, an 11-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after being denied Chinese manja (thread) in Panshta village of Phagwara here, police said on Thursday. The incident tragically came on the birthday of his elder brother.
According to the police, the younger son asked his father for a Chinese manja, used to fly kites, but his father dodged the demand and sent him to his room to study. After some time, when the family members knocked on the door of the room to inquire about his well-being, the boy did not respond on which the family grew suspicious. When the family broke the door open, the boy was found unconscious. He was later taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.
"We received a dead body. This dead body was of an 11-year-old child, who ended his life by hanging himself. We have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem and the police are taking the rest of the action,” a doctor at the hospital said.
Post in-charge Panshata Thanedar Gurdeep Singh said that after receiving information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and took possession of the body and after taking action under Section 194 BNS, the body has been handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
“We are taking action regarding the matter. Everything will come to light soon after the postmortem report comes out." After this incident, the victim's family is in deep shock, while the villagers are sharing their grief with the family.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
