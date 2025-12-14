Denied Admission In PHC, Woman Gives Birth In Toilet In West Bengal's Murshidabad
The staff of Beniagram PHC allegedly refused to admit Anju Khatun stating patients from outside the area were not allowed treatment at the centre.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Farakka (Murshidabad): A pregnant woman delivered her baby in a toilet after she was refused admission at the Beniagram Primary Health Centre at Farakka block of Murshidabad district on Saturday.
According to reports, Anju Khatun of Khoslapur in Farakka had been staying at her paternal house in Jharkhand. After she went into labour, her family members took her to the Beniagram Primary Health Centre. Anju's father, Alam Sheikh, said, "The Beniagram Health Centre is the nearest to our place, so we took my daughter there".
However, the family was shocked to learn that pregnant women from outside the area were not allowed admission at the centre. The centre's staff pointed towards a notice pasted outside the facility which stated that patients from outside the area were not allowed treatment there.
Sheikh said, "We brought my pregnant daughter to the Beniagram Primary Health Centre but the health workers said she couldn't be admitted here. They told us to take her to Ballalpur". He said the staff told him that Khatun is a resident of Khoslapur which which does not fall under the centre's area of responsibility.
Given Khatun's condition, Sheikh and his family appealed the staff to get her admitted to the centre. While the staff and Khatun's family were arguing, she left for the toilet and gave birth to a baby boy.
It is alleged after Khatun gave birth, no doctor, nurse or any other staff came to her aid. This led to a heated exchange of words between Khatun's family and the staff.
Dr Masiur Rahman, the Block Health Officer of Farakka, rushed to the spot along with Tarif Hossain, the Additional Chief Medical Officer of Murshidabad district. Personnel from Farakka police station also arrived at the centre. But by then, Khatun and her child had been moved to a bed.
Denying the allegations, Dr Rahman said, "The delivery took place in the labour room. However, an investigation is underway to determine if anyone suggested a referral. If found true, action will definitely be taken against those found guilty."
Meanwhile, the BJP came down on the administration over the incident. Raunak Saha, president of the BJP Youth Wing in Farakka, went live on social media and said, "Let the people of Bengal see the state of healthcare system of Bengal has reached. The pregnant woman was treated like a football, being pushed around".
