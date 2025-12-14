ETV Bharat / state

Denied Admission In PHC, Woman Gives Birth In Toilet In West Bengal's Murshidabad

Farakka (Murshidabad): A pregnant woman delivered her baby in a toilet after she was refused admission at the Beniagram Primary Health Centre at Farakka block of Murshidabad district on Saturday.

According to reports, Anju Khatun of Khoslapur in Farakka had been staying at her paternal house in Jharkhand. After she went into labour, her family members took her to the Beniagram Primary Health Centre. Anju's father, Alam Sheikh, said, "The Beniagram Health Centre is the nearest to our place, so we took my daughter there".

However, the family was shocked to learn that pregnant women from outside the area were not allowed admission at the centre. The centre's staff pointed towards a notice pasted outside the facility which stated that patients from outside the area were not allowed treatment there.

Sheikh said, "We brought my pregnant daughter to the Beniagram Primary Health Centre but the health workers said she couldn't be admitted here. They told us to take her to Ballalpur". He said the staff told him that Khatun is a resident of Khoslapur which which does not fall under the centre's area of responsibility.

Given Khatun's condition, Sheikh and his family appealed the staff to get her admitted to the centre. While the staff and Khatun's family were arguing, she left for the toilet and gave birth to a baby boy.