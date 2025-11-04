ETV Bharat / state

Dengue Cases Rise in Delhi; October Recorded Highest Monthly Count, Two Deaths Reported

New Delhi: Two deaths due to dengue have been confirmed in the national capital this season. With this, the total number of dengue cases reported so far this year has reached 1,136.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recorded 377 dengue cases in October alone, the highest monthly count of the year. Compared to last year, the situation appears relatively better. In October 2024, Delhi reported 2,431 dengue cases, a significant increase from this year's count.

Zone-wise data shows that the Central Zone recorded the highest number of cases at 125, followed by the West Zone with 103 cases and the Najafgarh Zone with 99 cases. Dengue cases in Delhi generally rise after the monsoon season ends.

Dr Gladbin Tyagi, Chief Medical Officer (Administration) at Swami Dayanand Hospital, said that with the rainy season now over and winter setting in, he expects the likelihood of a further surge in cases to remain low. He advised people to continue protecting themselves from mosquitoes.

He added that only two to four dengue patients required admission at Swami Dayanand Hospital, while most patients recovered through outpatient treatment.