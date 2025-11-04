Dengue Cases Rise in Delhi; October Recorded Highest Monthly Count, Two Deaths Reported
Delhi recorded 1,136 dengue cases this year. October saw the biggest surge, but officials say the situation is under control
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Two deaths due to dengue have been confirmed in the national capital this season. With this, the total number of dengue cases reported so far this year has reached 1,136.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recorded 377 dengue cases in October alone, the highest monthly count of the year. Compared to last year, the situation appears relatively better. In October 2024, Delhi reported 2,431 dengue cases, a significant increase from this year's count.
Zone-wise data shows that the Central Zone recorded the highest number of cases at 125, followed by the West Zone with 103 cases and the Najafgarh Zone with 99 cases. Dengue cases in Delhi generally rise after the monsoon season ends.
Dr Gladbin Tyagi, Chief Medical Officer (Administration) at Swami Dayanand Hospital, said that with the rainy season now over and winter setting in, he expects the likelihood of a further surge in cases to remain low. He advised people to continue protecting themselves from mosquitoes.
He added that only two to four dengue patients required admission at Swami Dayanand Hospital, while most patients recovered through outpatient treatment.
Symptoms
Most people infected with dengue experience mild or no symptoms and recover within one to two weeks; however, in some cases, the illness can become severe and life-threatening. Symptoms, if they appear, usually begin four to ten days after the bite and last for two to seven days, including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash.
The risk of severe dengue is higher in people who contract the infection a second time. Severe dengue often appears after the fever subsides and can cause severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding from the gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, intense thirst, pale or cold skin, and extreme weakness.
Anyone showing these severe symptoms should seek immediate medical care. Even after recovery, some individuals may continue to feel tired for several weeks.
