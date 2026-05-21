ETV Bharat / state

Demolitions Of Tribal Homes Puts Spotlight On 'Disregard' To Forest Rights Act In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The recent demolitions of tribal homes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sidhra have put a spotlight on the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which grants rights over forests to tribals in the Union Territory.

Nearly 32 homes belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwals in the Raika Bandi forests in Sidhra area of Jammu city were demolished by the district administration and forest officials, who also claimed to have retrieved 60 kanals of forest land there. This demolition is a part of the "anti-encroachment" drive launched by the administration in Jammu region.

Officials of the forests department carry out these demolitions and evictions of tribals- Gujjars and Bakerwals, and Other Than Forest Dwellers (OTFD) under the Indian Forest Act (IFA) 1927 which was implemented on 26th October 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrary to the IFA, the FRA was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Originally enacted in 2006 by the Congress-led government in the centre, the Act took 14 years to be enforced in Jammu and Kashmir as it faced delays by the elected governments.

The FRA grants two kinds of ownerships to tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers on the forest land. Community and individual rights after following a due procedure laid down in the Act. After getting the rights, the tribals can use the land for dwelling, grazing of livestock, collection of forest produce, demarcating routes of grazing, construction and of community dhoks (temporary huts) for seasonal migration.

According to the act, a resolution is passed in the village level assembly (gram sabha) to declare a land as forest and then the claims are filed by written applications. The Sabha is presided over by the chairman, who is a representative of the panchayat raj system and is attended by members of the local community, forester, patwari and a panchayat secretary.

After the implementation of the Act, the forest department began receiving claims from the tribals and Other Than Forest Dwellers (OTFD) for granting ownership rights. In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javaid Rana told the assembly that 41,944 claims have been received across Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act. Of them 28,925 individual forest rights claims and 13,019 community forest rights claims across the 20 districts of the UT.