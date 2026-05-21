Demolitions Of Tribal Homes Puts Spotlight On 'Disregard' To Forest Rights Act In Jammu And Kashmir
Authorities recently demolished over 32 homes belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwals in the Raika Bandi forests in Sidhra area of Jammu city.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Srinagar: The recent demolitions of tribal homes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sidhra have put a spotlight on the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which grants rights over forests to tribals in the Union Territory.
Nearly 32 homes belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwals in the Raika Bandi forests in Sidhra area of Jammu city were demolished by the district administration and forest officials, who also claimed to have retrieved 60 kanals of forest land there. This demolition is a part of the "anti-encroachment" drive launched by the administration in Jammu region.
Officials of the forests department carry out these demolitions and evictions of tribals- Gujjars and Bakerwals, and Other Than Forest Dwellers (OTFD) under the Indian Forest Act (IFA) 1927 which was implemented on 26th October 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrary to the IFA, the FRA was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Originally enacted in 2006 by the Congress-led government in the centre, the Act took 14 years to be enforced in Jammu and Kashmir as it faced delays by the elected governments.
The FRA grants two kinds of ownerships to tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers on the forest land. Community and individual rights after following a due procedure laid down in the Act. After getting the rights, the tribals can use the land for dwelling, grazing of livestock, collection of forest produce, demarcating routes of grazing, construction and of community dhoks (temporary huts) for seasonal migration.
According to the act, a resolution is passed in the village level assembly (gram sabha) to declare a land as forest and then the claims are filed by written applications. The Sabha is presided over by the chairman, who is a representative of the panchayat raj system and is attended by members of the local community, forester, patwari and a panchayat secretary.
After the implementation of the Act, the forest department began receiving claims from the tribals and Other Than Forest Dwellers (OTFD) for granting ownership rights. In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javaid Rana told the assembly that 41,944 claims have been received across Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act. Of them 28,925 individual forest rights claims and 13,019 community forest rights claims across the 20 districts of the UT.
Tribal activists' rejection of claims is more than the claims accepted by the forest department. Javaid Rahi, tribal activist and researcher, citing official figures, said 5000 claims have been accepted by the forest department across the UT.
But Zahid Parwaz Choudhary, a researcher on FRA and tribal activist, said they have passed 5000 resolutions in Kashmir valley and Rajouri and Poonch but none of the claims have been accepted. “Gram sabhas in several parts of Kashmir passed resolutions which had no scope for rejection for claims under FRA but not a single one has been accepted yet. On papers, the government shows claims accepted, but in the 20 districts not a single parcel of land has been demarcated under the FRA,” Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
These activists said that if the FRA is implemented tribals will not face any eviction and demolitions of their temporary houses in Jammu region. “The evictions and demolitions are in violation of the Section 4(5) of the FRA, which categorically states that ‘no member of a forest dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest dwellers shall be evicted or removed from the forest land under their occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is completed in allrespects'," Rahi told ETV Bharat, attributing non-implementation of the FRA to “lack of will from the forest and other government officials.
He said the FRA provides a legal shield to tribals but due to lack of awareness and literacy, the tribals do not use courts to seek protection. “The forest department and district administrators use Indian Forest Act (IFA) 1927 for evictions and demolitions, but do not respect the FRA which protects tribals and other forest dwellers from eviction and demolitions,” he said.
Minister Rana, who is also a tribal, was not available for comments. In a recent meeting on FRA with top officials of the forests and tribal Affairs, he directed for “fast-track” implementation of FRA to protect rights of tribal communities. “Despite these directions, the FRA implementation is nowhere on ground as demolitions and evictions are now a daily affair in the union territory even though the Tribal Affairs Department, headed by Javaid Rana, is now the nodal department for its implementation,” Choudhary said.
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