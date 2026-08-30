ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Starts At Delhi Race Course

New Delhi: The Land and Development Office (L&DO) in Delhi has started demolition at the Delhi Race Club after the High Court did not grant relief in the case pertaining to its eviction. The L&DO got a favourable verdict in the matter on August 27.

The Club’s boundary wall has been demolished along with the stables for the horses. Sanoj Kumar, who runs a dhaba on a site provided by the Race Club, said, "I have been given time until September 5 to vacate. If I don't, I am threatened with demolition by a bulldozer."

He added, "Since I have been running this dhaba for a long time, I should have been given more time. Five days is not enough. Many workers work here and a lot of stuff needs time to be removed."

Meanwhile, Lalchand, sitting at the main gate of the Club, said, "I have been given a week's time to remove the stuff."

The Club residents had requested more time to vacate citing a significant amount of belongings. Of the 400 horses that once resided there, only 50 remain. The remaining horses were gradually sold off as the evacuation process had been ongoing for several months.

It's worth noting that the Club, established in 1940 during the British era, is now about to be consigned to the pages of history. The 86-year-old institution will now be closed upon vacating its land which the central government will take over. The land will then be used for new projects. The Club is located opposite the Prime Minister's residence.

The Delhi High Court has granted the BR Camp, a slum located behind the Club, the Masjid Camp and the DID Camp, a short distance away, until October 5 to vacate.