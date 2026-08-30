Demolition Starts At Delhi Race Course
The action began after the Delhi High Court did not give relief in the matter pertaining to its eviction.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Land and Development Office (L&DO) in Delhi has started demolition at the Delhi Race Club after the High Court did not grant relief in the case pertaining to its eviction. The L&DO got a favourable verdict in the matter on August 27.
The Club’s boundary wall has been demolished along with the stables for the horses. Sanoj Kumar, who runs a dhaba on a site provided by the Race Club, said, "I have been given time until September 5 to vacate. If I don't, I am threatened with demolition by a bulldozer."
He added, "Since I have been running this dhaba for a long time, I should have been given more time. Five days is not enough. Many workers work here and a lot of stuff needs time to be removed."
Meanwhile, Lalchand, sitting at the main gate of the Club, said, "I have been given a week's time to remove the stuff."
The Club residents had requested more time to vacate citing a significant amount of belongings. Of the 400 horses that once resided there, only 50 remain. The remaining horses were gradually sold off as the evacuation process had been ongoing for several months.
It's worth noting that the Club, established in 1940 during the British era, is now about to be consigned to the pages of history. The 86-year-old institution will now be closed upon vacating its land which the central government will take over. The land will then be used for new projects. The Club is located opposite the Prime Minister's residence.
The Delhi High Court has granted the BR Camp, a slum located behind the Club, the Masjid Camp and the DID Camp, a short distance away, until October 5 to vacate.
Shaista Khan, one of the petitioners from the Masjid Camp, disclosed, "Now, the residents of all three camps are collectively approaching the Supreme Court. This is the last deadline the High Court has granted us. We were not refusing to vacate before, nor are we doing so now. Our only demand is that we not be removed from here and sent to Savda Ghevra, 45 km away. We should be relocated to somewhere farther away such as Katel Bagh or South East Delhi.”
She added that Savda Ghevra lacks good schools and healthcare facilities. “We will also face employment problems there. The long distance will cause us to lose jobs here. If the government provides space nearby, the jobs and the children's education will continue here," she said.
Shaista explained that the affected persons had visited the Congress headquarters on a couple of occasions for help in this matter. They wanted to meet senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss their problem.
“When we went again on Rakshabandhan, Rahul Gandhi sent Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav to speak to us. He assured us of legal assistance. Furthermore, Arvind Kejriwal has already provided us with a lawyer to fight the case in the High Court,” she underlined.
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