Demolition Spree In Kashmir Stirs Debate On New Building Laws
Demolitions in central Kashmir's Ganderbal have evoked sharp response from residents and political leaders.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Srinagar: A spree of demolitions of residential and commercial buildings in Kashmir has stirred a debate about rethinking the old construction laws in the valley in view of the rise in population and unemployment amid a widening scope for tourism.
The debate was triggered by People's Conference president and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, who demanded new laws for building infrastructure. Lone’s reaction came to the demolition drive launched by the administration in Ganderbal district.
Citing the rising unemployment and more avenues in tourism for livelihood generation, Lone said the government must create an enabling environment over demolitions. “If a majority of people are breaking the law, is there something wrong with the people or is there something wrong with the law? Isn’t it time that we sync our laws with the present times rather than be stuck in the era of the past,” Lone wrote in an elaborate post on X.
He said that Kashmir was an aspiring tourist destination and needs infrastructure like hotels which are aesthetically built. “It is a humble request to the government of the day. Please come up with some new laws for building infrastructure. Stop criminalising infrastructure development by the private sector,” he said.
Lone was joined by the ruling party, National Conference MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who demanded that the elected government put an end to the “U.P style” demolitions in Kashmir. “The elected government must be at the forefront in stopping these demolitions. Law is being sidelined to run the bulldozers. The same system which is in vogue in UP was used by the LG here, and is used now during the elected government,” he said.
The administration in Ganderbal district this week launched a demolition drive along the embankments of the Sindh nullah, a tributary of river Jhelum, and National Highway 44, which is under construction from Srinagar to Leh. Citing the 2013 directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that has banned all constructions within 100 meters on each side of the river Sindh in the district, officials said they continue demolitions against fresh constructions.
The High Court in 2013 had flagged the Water Management Act and the eco-sensitivity of the stream, a source of water for Ganderbal and some parts of the Srinagar city, and banned the constructions. Among the demolished structures included a tourism building and a residential house. The videos of the owners were circulated on social media which created a wave of anxiety among the citizens and politicians.
Officials said the ban remained in place from Wayil bridge to Sonmarg tourist resort, but locals cite that constructions of buildings for tourism activities and other commercial uses have spiked since 2014.
Mubashir Amin, Tehsildar Kangan, said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department notifies these violations and the revenue department provides magisterial support. Chief Engineer Flood Control Department Showkat Hussian said the department has asked its officials concerned not to issue NOCs for any construction near the Sindh stream.
Locals in Kangan said that the constructions along the banks of the Sindh nallah have intensified after 2014, a year after the court ban. According to Parvaiz Ahmad, a local, people from other districts purchased land at high prices along the stream from Wayil to Sonmarg and converted them into hotels and huts in view of the tourism activities in Sonmarg tourist resort.
“When the people from other districts carried out unrestricted constructions like hotels and other buildings, the locals also picked up from there and began constructing houses and commercial buildings which were overlooked by the administration," he said.
The tourism activity had picked up in Sonmarg after the opening of the Z-Morh tunnel that ensured tourism flow during winter months when this scenic spot traditionally remained closed due to snow and avalanche threats.
Ahmad said the High Court ruling must be reviewed to allow eco-friendly constructions by the locals keeping in view the increasing population and need for residential houses.
Bashir Mir, a PDP leader from Ganderbal, said that from Wayil bridge to Sonmarg tourist resort in the district, more than 100 villages and hamlets lie on both sides of the stream where people own proprietary land. “When the population in these areas increases, where will the people live if the ban persists? So rather than using bulldozers, the government must rethink about the future and safeguard the people by allowing sustainable construction,” he said.
Ruling National Conference legislator from Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali said that he will raise the issue with the chief minister so that the “unnecessary” demolitions are stopped. PC President Sajad Lone also appealed to the chief minister Omar Abdullah to take “personal interest” in revamping a mindset, he said, “is a fossil dating back to decades”.
Read More: