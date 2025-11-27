ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Spree In Kashmir Stirs Debate On New Building Laws

Srinagar: A spree of demolitions of residential and commercial buildings in Kashmir has stirred a debate about rethinking the old construction laws in the valley in view of the rise in population and unemployment amid a widening scope for tourism.

The debate was triggered by People's Conference president and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, who demanded new laws for building infrastructure. Lone’s reaction came to the demolition drive launched by the administration in Ganderbal district.

Citing the rising unemployment and more avenues in tourism for livelihood generation, Lone said the government must create an enabling environment over demolitions. “If a majority of people are breaking the law, is there something wrong with the people or is there something wrong with the law? Isn’t it time that we sync our laws with the present times rather than be stuck in the era of the past,” Lone wrote in an elaborate post on X.

He said that Kashmir was an aspiring tourist destination and needs infrastructure like hotels which are aesthetically built. “It is a humble request to the government of the day. Please come up with some new laws for building infrastructure. Stop criminalising infrastructure development by the private sector,” he said.

Lone was joined by the ruling party, National Conference MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who demanded that the elected government put an end to the “U.P style” demolitions in Kashmir. “The elected government must be at the forefront in stopping these demolitions. Law is being sidelined to run the bulldozers. The same system which is in vogue in UP was used by the LG here, and is used now during the elected government,” he said.

The administration in Ganderbal district this week launched a demolition drive along the embankments of the Sindh nullah, a tributary of river Jhelum, and National Highway 44, which is under construction from Srinagar to Leh. Citing the 2013 directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that has banned all constructions within 100 meters on each side of the river Sindh in the district, officials said they continue demolitions against fresh constructions.

The High Court in 2013 had flagged the Water Management Act and the eco-sensitivity of the stream, a source of water for Ganderbal and some parts of the Srinagar city, and banned the constructions. Among the demolished structures included a tourism building and a residential house. The videos of the owners were circulated on social media which created a wave of anxiety among the citizens and politicians.

Officials said the ban remained in place from Wayil bridge to Sonmarg tourist resort, but locals cite that constructions of buildings for tourism activities and other commercial uses have spiked since 2014.