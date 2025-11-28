ETV Bharat / state

Is Religion Behind The Demolitions? Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Raises Alarming Question

The CM's reference was to the demolition of a single-storey house of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing, whose house, which his father had built for him on 3 marla land in Jammu 40 years ago, was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday.

“The officers are making decisions without our consent. Revenue and field staff should work under an elected government, but bulldozers are being used without our consultation. There is no doubt that this is an attempt to malign our government,” Abdullah said.

Speaking to reporters in the summer capital, Srinagar, Abdullah said that field staff and revenue officials were being used for demolition drives without taking the government into confidence. “The bulldozers are being used without the approval of concerned ministers, which is a conspiracy to defame the elected government,” he said.

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday sharply criticised Raj Bhawan (office of the Lieutenant Governor) for the ongoing demolitions in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that officers posted under it were deliberately carrying out operations without the approval of the elected government to defame it.

Daing, who runs his social media portal, New Sehar India, alleged that JDA targeted his house for speaking the truth and raising public issues through his reporting. He also alleged that the JDA demolished his house after he spoke against the drug nexus in Jammu.

He also alleged that the demolition operation seemed to be of a specific nature and questioned whether any particular community was being targeted. “Was there only one place in Jammu illegal? Why was only one person targeted? Was it because of religion? Such an action is based on injustice and raises serious questions,” he said.

The chief minister said that while his government cannot justify illegal occupation of government land, every action should be uniform, legal and transparent. “We do not support illegal encroachments, but action should not be selective in policy. Selective action breeds suspicion and distrust,” he said.

He also alleged unnecessary interference in the functioning of the government and said that ministers are not even consulted before initiating the action. He said, “How can such operations be carried out without informing the minister concerned? This is happening repeatedly, not a one-time incident. There must be something wrong with it.”

Abdullah also claimed that the demolition operations were taking place without the formal approval of his government. “This campaign was not started with our consent. We were never taken into confidence,” he said.

The CM directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JDA to publish a list of all illegal structures on government land in the public domain. “You will see that thousands of people are involved in Jammu. The action should be uniform against everyone, not limited to any particular community,” he said, adding that his government will not tolerate political interference or selective action.