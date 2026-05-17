ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Of 'Illegal' Lawyers' Chambers Triggers Protests In Lucknow

According to police, the situation escalated as protesting lawyers started pelting stones at security personnel and the latter used force to control the situation.

Lucknow: Tension ensued in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow on Sunday when police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesting advocates during a demolition drive carried out by Municipal Corporation on chambers outside the Civil Court complex.

The drive was launched as part of a directive by the Allahabad High Court to remove encroachments outside the Civil Court complex. In compliance with the court's orders, the Municipal Corporation identified 250 chambers for demolition. On the first day on Sunday, the team demolished around 100 chambers and officials said that the remaining will be removed in the coming days.

Municipal Corporation team, accompanied by a heavy police force, arrived near the Civil Court complex at around 8 am on Sunday. Upon learning of the demolition drive, a large number of advocates rushed to the scene and began raising slogans against the drive. However, the presence of the police force ensured that the situation did not escalate into a conflict.

Sachin, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, said the operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Singh. He noted that detailed information regarding the matter would be shared by the Additional Municipal Commissioner himself.

Meanwhile, attempts were made to contact both the Municipal Commissioner and the Additional Municipal Commissioner on their CUG (official) phones, but the calls went unanswered.