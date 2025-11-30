ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Drive In Jammu Kashmir A Humanitarian Crisis, Says PDP Leader

Shan was referring to the action taken by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in which the house of journalist Arfaz Ahmed Deng was demolished recently. Talking to ETV Bharat, the PDP leader said that displacing people was not an administrative decision but a “humanitarian crisis”.

Jammu: Reacting strongly to the ongoing demolition drives in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Imtiyaz Shan has alleged that the apathy of the elected Omar Abdullah government had forced dozens of families to live under the open sky amid the prevailing cold conditions.

“This is not justifiable on any legal or administrative grounds. The authorities should immediately stop the demolition operations and ensure that no citizen or family is displaced during the winter”. Shan said that the Union Territory administration should adopt a humanitarian and compassionate approach instead of “punitive action”.

PDP General Secretary Imtiyaz Shan(R) in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Mohd Ashraf Ganie (ETV Bharat)

The PDP general secretary accused the elected government of encouraging demolition operations and failing to protect the vulnerable citizens. He said that when the PDP had earlier introduced a land protection bill, it was dubbed as a “defense of land grabbers”, which he said, resulted in the bureaucracy getting a signal to take action against the common people. He stated that this was the “first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that people are being economically and politically displaced during severe winters”.

Shan said that the Omar Abdullah government was “hiding behind the central government and is playing the role of opposition despite being in power”. “If the Chief Minister does not have the power to stop people from becoming homeless, then what is the purpose of being in power?” he asked.

Shan said that the PDP will continue to raise the issue and the government will be held accountable so that no citizen is made homeless during the winters in Jammu and Kashmir.