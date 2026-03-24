'Democracy vs Suspension' Row Intensifies: Atishi Targets Speaker Over AAP MLAs' Suspension
AAP leaders led by Atishi protested outside the Assembly during the Budget presentation, accusing the BJP government of a politics of lies and deception.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The political confrontation in the Delhi Assembly has intensified, with Leader of Opposition Atishi writing to Speaker Vijender Gupta seeking immediate revocation of the suspension of four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. She alleged that over the past year, the Opposition's voice has been systematically suppressed, thereby weakening the House's democratic functioning.
Objecting to the Speaker's remarks that the Opposition's absence violated democratic responsibility, Atishi termed the statement "incorrect and ironic", arguing that the Opposition is not being given adequate opportunity to speak or participate.
Opposition Alleges Erosion Of Democratic Functioning
She further alleged that the Assembly has not functioned as a fair democratic platform, claiming Opposition MLAs have been repeatedly marshalled out, suspended and silenced. Calling it an erosion of parliamentary democracy, she accused the Chair of allowing the House to function in a biased manner.
Four AAP MLAs Suspended
Referring to the Winter Session, she said four AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh and Somdutt, were suspended for the entire session, denied entry to the Assembly premises, and later prevented from attending committee meetings.
Atishi also accused the Speaker of double standards, saying no action was taken against BJP MLAs for disruptions, while the Opposition faces strict measures.
Opposition Ready For Budget Session Participation
She said the Opposition is willing to participate in the Budget Session and raise public issues, noting that an AAP delegation met the Speaker on March 21, 2026.
However, she added that meaningful participation is not possible in an atmosphere of fear, exclusion and selective punishment. She demanded immediate revocation of the suspension, stating that keeping elected representatives out is an attack on democratic values and public mandate.
Budget Row Escalates Political Tensions
The row comes amid heightened tensions over the Delhi Budget, which the BJP government has described as development-oriented and pro-people, but the AAP has termed "fake" and a "betrayal of the public".
During the Budget presentation, AAP leaders, led by Atishi, staged protests outside the Assembly, accusing the government of a "politics of lies and deception".
Atishi alleged that a "Rs 1 lakh crore fake Budget" was presented last year, yet basic civic amenities and disaster preparedness remain inadequate. She said proper implementation could have prevented infrastructure gaps.
Palam Fire Tragedy Raised, Govt Under Fire
Atishi also raised the recent Palam fire tragedy, in which nine people lost their lives, alleging serious lapses in the fire department's preparedness. She claimed there were no adequate resources, including functional ladders, which could have saved lives.
Citing a heart-wrenching incident, she said a family was forced to throw their child from the third floor in a desperate rescue attempt, but the child died. She accused the government of failing to learn from the tragedy and showing insensitivity towards the victims' families.
Opposition Vows To Continue Protest
Atishi reiterated that Opposition MLAs are being removed to suppress the "truth" and questioned actions against AAP legislators. She called for accountability from the fire department and minister, demanding resignations for failures.
Asserting that the Opposition will continue its fight, Atishi said if they are not allowed to speak inside the Assembly, they will raise public issues on the streets and continue to hold the government accountable.
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