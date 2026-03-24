ETV Bharat / state

'Democracy vs Suspension' Row Intensifies: Atishi Targets Speaker Over AAP MLAs' Suspension

New Delhi: The political confrontation in the Delhi Assembly has intensified, with Leader of Opposition Atishi writing to Speaker Vijender Gupta seeking immediate revocation of the suspension of four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. She alleged that over the past year, the Opposition's voice has been systematically suppressed, thereby weakening the House's democratic functioning.

Objecting to the Speaker's remarks that the Opposition's absence violated democratic responsibility, Atishi termed the statement "incorrect and ironic", arguing that the Opposition is not being given adequate opportunity to speak or participate.

Opposition Alleges Erosion Of Democratic Functioning

She further alleged that the Assembly has not functioned as a fair democratic platform, claiming Opposition MLAs have been repeatedly marshalled out, suspended and silenced. Calling it an erosion of parliamentary democracy, she accused the Chair of allowing the House to function in a biased manner.

Four AAP MLAs Suspended

Referring to the Winter Session, she said four AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh and Somdutt, were suspended for the entire session, denied entry to the Assembly premises, and later prevented from attending committee meetings.

Atishi also accused the Speaker of double standards, saying no action was taken against BJP MLAs for disruptions, while the Opposition faces strict measures.

Opposition Ready For Budget Session Participation

She said the Opposition is willing to participate in the Budget Session and raise public issues, noting that an AAP delegation met the Speaker on March 21, 2026.

However, she added that meaningful participation is not possible in an atmosphere of fear, exclusion and selective punishment. She demanded immediate revocation of the suspension, stating that keeping elected representatives out is an attack on democratic values and public mandate.