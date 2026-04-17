Democracy In The Wild: Special Polling Booth Set Up 20 KM Away For A Single Voter In Gir
In Gir forest, a lone voter draws the entire election machinery, proving that in India’s democracy, even the smallest voice commands the system’s full attention.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Gir (Gujarat): Within the dense wilderness of Gir forest, where the only sounds are of rustling leaves and a thriving wildlife including Asiatic Lions, preparations are on to keep democracy alive, with full force, for just one man - Mahant Haridas Bapu. Around 20 kilometres from Jamwala village in Girgadhda taluka, the historic Banej Mahadev Temple stands in isolation where no habitation exists. Yet, when elections are announced in Gir Somnath district, this remote patch draws attention as an extraordinary polling location in the country.
Here, the lone voter of Banej, lives in an ashram. For him, the Election Commission of India sets up a dedicated polling booth inside the forest where many people including officials, security personnel are deployed and logistical planning is done in the same way as for booths where thousands exercise their franchise.
The tradition has been continuing since years ago, when Mahant Bharatdas Bapu resided in the same ashram. After his passing, his disciple Haridas Bapu inherited not just the spiritual responsibilities of the ashram, but also this rare democratic identity.
The process is carried with all seriousness and procedural formalities. A polling team with presiding officer, staff and police personnel reaches the forest a day in advance and stays overnight to ensure protocol. The team waits for the lone voter to come and exercise his franchise.
However the paradox is maintaining voting secrecy becomes difficult. Still, procedures are followed meticulously, reinforcing the idea that process and principle matter as much as participation.
Haridas Bapu acknowledges the effort. "I am happy to have got the facility. The system reaches me despite the odds," he says with gratitude. But his words also carry a sense of discontentment. Though the unique booth is referred to by Narendra Modi on global platforms as an example of India’s democratic depth, Haridas Bapu says no political representatives have ever reached him.
He feels representation should not stop at symbolism. "Leaders must engage with the realities of ordinary citizens because even a single vote can tilt the balance," he says.
Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, from 7 am to 6 pm, while counting of votes will be held on April 28.
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