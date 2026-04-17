ETV Bharat / state

Democracy In The Wild: Special Polling Booth Set Up 20 KM Away For A Single Voter In Gir

Gir (Gujarat): Within the dense wilderness of Gir forest, where the only sounds are of rustling leaves and a thriving wildlife including Asiatic Lions, preparations are on to keep democracy alive, with full force, for just one man - Mahant Haridas Bapu. Around 20 kilometres from Jamwala village in Girgadhda taluka, the historic Banej Mahadev Temple stands in isolation where no habitation exists. Yet, when elections are announced in Gir Somnath district, this remote patch draws attention as an extraordinary polling location in the country.

Here, the lone voter of Banej, lives in an ashram. For him, the Election Commission of India sets up a dedicated polling booth inside the forest where many people including officials, security personnel are deployed and logistical planning is done in the same way as for booths where thousands exercise their franchise.

Mahant Haridas Bapu, the lone voter in Gir forest area (ETV Bharat)

The tradition has been continuing since years ago, when Mahant Bharatdas Bapu resided in the same ashram. After his passing, his disciple Haridas Bapu inherited not just the spiritual responsibilities of the ashram, but also this rare democratic identity.