Democracy At Work: Kerala’s Local Body Elections Explained
Kerala is approaching another local body election, with polling scheduled in two phases on 9 and 11 December.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
By V Mayadevi
Thiruvananthapuram: If elections are the festivals of democracy, local governing bodies are the grassroots of its governing system.
Kerala is on the doorstep of another local body election, with polls to be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. A total of 23409 local representatives will be elected in the polls. Out of the 941 village panchayats, 471 panchayats and three out of six corporations, 67 out of 152 block panchayats, 44 out of 87 municipalities and seven out of 14 district panchayats will have women chairpersons.
Panchayati Raj System
Panchayati Raj is a democratic governance system where people take part in the governance process at the local level. The current Panchayati Raj system in our country came into being in 1992. According to historians, there are indications that such administrative systems existed in our country since 1700 BC. Such administrative systems, which were known as Sabhas, later evolved into Panchayats, meaning five-member committees.
In ancient times, there were small kingdoms known as Janapadas. The administrative system called Sabhas and Committees existed at the local level of these Janapadas. Later, during the Mauryan dynasty (322-185 BC), Emperor Ashoka appointed officials called Mahamantras for local administration.
By the time the medieval period arrived in our country, landlords began to take control of their areas. Later, the Delhi Sultans and Mughal Emperors began to rule by appointing jagirs for tax collection and military services. In some places, local chiefs and local kings were the local administration. The main job was to collect taxes from the farmers.
Colonial period
The British East India Company and later the British royal family followed a centralised system of administration. This greatly affected local administration. They appointed officials known as zamindars to collect taxes directly from the farmers.
Later, it was the British who introduced truly autonomous local administration. The Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms (1919) and the Government of India Act (1935), etc., recommended local administration. The administration that ensured local autonomy was introduced at the village level.
Belwant Rai Mehta Committee
In 1957, the Balwant Rai Mehta Committee appointed by the Centre was the first to put forward the idea of democratic decentralisation. The committee recommended that, for administrative convenience, there should be panchayats at the village level, panchayat committees at the block level, and zilla parishads at the district level. The district collector would be the president of the zilla parishad. The committee also recommended that resources should be ensured to reach the lower levels through these committees.
In 1959, Rajasthan was the first to implement this three-tier panchayat system. Following Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh also introduced the three-tier panchayat system. Some states went a step further and introduced four tiers. They also included a judicial system called Nyaya Panchayat.
Ashok Mehta Committee (1977-1978)
The Ashok Mehta Committee was formed by the Janata government to study the institutions of Panchayat Raj. The committee put forward 132 recommendations. The important ones among them are:
- A three-tier system instead of a two-tier system
- Participation of political parties in elections at all levels
- Delegation of tax collection powers to these institutions
- Proposals for state-level planning should be submitted by the Zilla Parishads
- A minister should be appointed in the state cabinet for Panchayati Raj
- Constitutional recognition should be given to Panchayati Raj institutions
However, the Janata government lost power before a decision was taken on the committee's recommendations.
GVK Rao Committee (1985)
The assessment of the GVK Rao Committee appointed by the Planning Commission was that gradually taking away power from local self-government institutions would be like pulling up grass without its roots.
The main recommendation of the committee was to give first priority to the Zilla Parishads. The committee also recommended the creation of a post called District Development Commissioner. It also recommended that elections be held at regular intervals.
LM Sigvi Committee (1986)
This committee was formed by the Rajiv Gandhi government with the aim of strengthening the Panchayati Raj system. The following were the important recommendations of the committee.
- Constitutional validity for Panchayati Raj institutions.
- Nyay Panchayats should be established for village associations.
The 64th Constitutional Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 1989. But the bill was not passed in the Rajya Sabha. Later, during the rule of Narasimha Rao, this became a reality in the form of the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in 1992.
Panchayati Raj System; 73rd And 74th Constitutional Amendments Of 1992
The 1992 amendments introduced two additional parts to the Constitution—Parts 9 and 9A—and added the 11th and 12th Schedules. These changes recommended a three-tier panchayat system in all states to promote decentralisation of power.
After the central government brought constitutional amendments, the Kerala government passed the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act and the Kerala Municipal Corporation Act in 1994. These acts envisaged a three-tier rural administration system consisting of Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats and District Panchayats and a single-tier administration system consisting of Municipal Corporations and Municipalities for urban and semi-urban areas.
This was an act that gave a large amount of powers and responsibilities to the local government institutions. Through this, huge responsibilities ranging from ensuring basic civil rights to economic development and providing social security services were assigned to the local government institutions.
The declared objective of the local government institutions in Kerala was developmental governance. Their responsibility was to efficiently implement central, state and externally funded schemes for the public. Elections to local government institutions are held every five years.
The Local Body Elections
After the introduction of the Panchayati Raj system, Kerala is one of the two states where elections are held on a political party basis in the three-tier Panchayats. West Bengal is another state where elections are held on a party basis.
"The Panchayati Raj system is present in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But here, elections are not held on a party-political basis but at the grassroots level. Political parties can be fielded at the block or constituency level. In most states, elections are held on a party basis in urban units, i.e. in municipalities and corporations. But this is not allowed in rural three-tier Panchayats," said Prof. Dr B. L. Biju, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Central University of Hyderabad.
At the same time, he said that political party candidates are allowed to contest elections in metro cities like Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.
The local government system is under the responsibility of the Department of Local Self-Government under the state government. A minister in the cabinet who is a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will hold the charge of the department. The State Election Commission is responsible for the elections to the local bodies. The State Finance Commission is responsible for the supervision of the distribution of resources to the local bodies as prescribed by the Constitution.
Panchayati Raj-Municipal Administration Act
The Kerala Panchayati Raj Act aimed to form local bodies at the village, block and district levels came into force in 1994. The 1994 Municipal Administration Act also provides for the establishment of municipalities and corporations.
Panchayats and municipalities are the names given to the smallest units of local administration. Both have three levels. The lowest level of Panchayat Raj is the Gram Panchayat, others being block and district panchayats. The Gram Sabhas are the collective body of registered voters in a specific area of the Panchayat. The functions and powers of these Gram Sabhas are determined by the State Government.
The 74th Constitutional Amendment envisages three types of municipalities or corporations.
1. Urban Panchayats-In the development phase from rural to urban
2. Municipal Councils-Small urban areas
3. Municipal Corporations-For large urban areas
According to Dr G Gopakumar, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala, "The United Democratic Front has been opposed to the Panchayati Raj system in Kerala from the very beginning. The reason for this is the fear that the deep-rooted Left movements at the grassroots level will set them back."
He also recalled that Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman, who was the then Assembly Speaker, had publicly said that "then we can demolish the Secretariat and demolish it."
Parties And Alliances
In the local government elections under the new system that came into effect in the mid-nineties, parties compete in the existing front system at the state level. There are mainly three political alliances in Kerala. One is the Left Democratic Front led by the CPM. The other alliances are the United Democratic Front led by the Congress and the NDA led by the BJP.
In the three-tier panchayat elections, when it is necessary to vote at three levels, it is seen that the same voter exercises his voting rights in three ways. A person who votes for the Left Front at the village level can vote for the UDF at the block and again for the Left at the district level. Those who vote in municipalities and corporations have to vote at only one level. They do not have to register to vote at the block and district panchayat levels.
