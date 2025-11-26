ETV Bharat / state

Democracy At Work: Kerala’s Local Body Elections Explained

Shoppers browse through election merchandise at a busy stall as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Kerala local body elections at Chala Market, in Thiruvananthapuram ( File/ANI )

By V Mayadevi

Thiruvananthapuram: If elections are the festivals of democracy, local governing bodies are the grassroots of its governing system.

Kerala is on the doorstep of another local body election, with polls to be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. A total of 23409 local representatives will be elected in the polls. Out of the 941 village panchayats, 471 panchayats and three out of six corporations, 67 out of 152 block panchayats, 44 out of 87 municipalities and seven out of 14 district panchayats will have women chairpersons.

Panchayati Raj System

Panchayati Raj is a democratic governance system where people take part in the governance process at the local level. The current Panchayati Raj system in our country came into being in 1992. According to historians, there are indications that such administrative systems existed in our country since 1700 BC. Such administrative systems, which were known as Sabhas, later evolved into Panchayats, meaning five-member committees.

Democracy At Work: Kerala’s Local Body Elections Explained (PTI)

In ancient times, there were small kingdoms known as Janapadas. The administrative system called Sabhas and Committees existed at the local level of these Janapadas. Later, during the Mauryan dynasty (322-185 BC), Emperor Ashoka appointed officials called Mahamantras for local administration.

By the time the medieval period arrived in our country, landlords began to take control of their areas. Later, the Delhi Sultans and Mughal Emperors began to rule by appointing jagirs for tax collection and military services. In some places, local chiefs and local kings were the local administration. The main job was to collect taxes from the farmers.

Colonial period

The British East India Company and later the British royal family followed a centralised system of administration. This greatly affected local administration. They appointed officials known as zamindars to collect taxes directly from the farmers.

Later, it was the British who introduced truly autonomous local administration. The Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms (1919) and the Government of India Act (1935), etc., recommended local administration. The administration that ensured local autonomy was introduced at the village level.

Belwant Rai Mehta Committee

In 1957, the Balwant Rai Mehta Committee appointed by the Centre was the first to put forward the idea of ​​democratic decentralisation. The committee recommended that, for administrative convenience, there should be panchayats at the village level, panchayat committees at the block level, and zilla parishads at the district level. The district collector would be the president of the zilla parishad. The committee also recommended that resources should be ensured to reach the lower levels through these committees.

In 1959, Rajasthan was the first to implement this three-tier panchayat system. Following Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh also introduced the three-tier panchayat system. Some states went a step further and introduced four tiers. They also included a judicial system called Nyaya Panchayat.

Democracy At Work: Kerala’s Local Body Elections Explained (IANS)

Ashok Mehta Committee (1977-1978)

The Ashok Mehta Committee was formed by the Janata government to study the institutions of Panchayat Raj. The committee put forward 132 recommendations. The important ones among them are:

A three-tier system instead of a two-tier system

Participation of political parties in elections at all levels

Delegation of tax collection powers to these institutions

Proposals for state-level planning should be submitted by the Zilla Parishads

A minister should be appointed in the state cabinet for Panchayati Raj

Constitutional recognition should be given to Panchayati Raj institutions

However, the Janata government lost power before a decision was taken on the committee's recommendations.

GVK Rao Committee (1985)

The assessment of the GVK Rao Committee appointed by the Planning Commission was that gradually taking away power from local self-government institutions would be like pulling up grass without its roots.

The main recommendation of the committee was to give first priority to the Zilla Parishads. The committee also recommended the creation of a post called District Development Commissioner. It also recommended that elections be held at regular intervals.