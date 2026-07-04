ETV Bharat / state

Demanding To Live With Lover, Uttar Pradesh Woman Climbs 150-Foot Tower With Two Children In Gonda

Gonda: A woman climbed a nearly 150-foot telecom tower with her two children here on Friday, demanding that she be allowed to live with her alleged lover, police said. She was brought down safely after nearly nine hours of efforts by the police and railway authorities, officials said.

Kotwali SHO Bindeshwari Mani Tripathi said Geeta Devi, a resident of the Tarabganj area, climbed the tower located in the railway station premises and remained perched at a height of around 100 feet along with her children.

According to the police, the woman alleged that her husband had abandoned her, while her alleged lover, Ram Akabal Singh, had also stopped living with her and was not providing financial support.