Demanding To Live With Lover, Uttar Pradesh Woman Climbs 150-Foot Tower With Two Children In Gonda
According to the police, the woman alleged that her husband had abandoned her, while her alleged lover, Ram Akabal Singh, also stopped living with her.
By PTI
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:00 AM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST
Gonda: A woman climbed a nearly 150-foot telecom tower with her two children here on Friday, demanding that she be allowed to live with her alleged lover, police said. She was brought down safely after nearly nine hours of efforts by the police and railway authorities, officials said.
Kotwali SHO Bindeshwari Mani Tripathi said Geeta Devi, a resident of the Tarabganj area, climbed the tower located in the railway station premises and remained perched at a height of around 100 feet along with her children.
According to the police, the woman alleged that her husband had abandoned her, while her alleged lover, Ram Akabal Singh, had also stopped living with her and was not providing financial support.
The police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and persuaded her to come down. She was finally rescued safely along with her children after about nine hours, officials said.
Tripathi said the woman had lodged a case against Singh on March 26 this year, accusing him of sexually exploiting her, but she was now demanding to live with him.
The police said the woman had staged a similar protest in June by climbing another telecom tower in Gonda district, from where she was rescued after around six hours.