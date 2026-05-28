Officials Demand Arrest Of MLA Alleging Assault On Naib Tehsildar In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
Following a police complaint lodged by naib tehsildar Tushar Manik, the MLA's family accused him of misbehaving with the legislator.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Surguja: The Revenue Employees-Officers Association has demanded the arrest of BJP's Sitapur MLA Ramkumar Toppo for allegedly assaulting a naib tehsildar.
Following a police complaint lodged by naib tehsildar Tushar Manik, the MLA's family accused him of misbehaving with the legislator. Meanwhile, the Surguja Revenue Employees-Officers Association is demanding the arrest of the BJP MLA. Members of the Association gathered at the police station and demanded the arrest of the MLA and his supporters. The association warned that if the arrest is not made within 24 hours, revenue employees and officers across the state will stop work and go on strike.
Even as members of Surguja Revenue Employees-Officers Association gathered at the police station to demand Toppo's arrest, the latter's supporters also arrived at the spot and demanded the arrest of the naib tehsildar. The BJP workers surrounded the police station and briefly blocked the national highway, but the situation was brought under control by police.
"We want the accused to be arrested within 24 hours. If our demand is not met, our association will stop work and go on strike. The Naib Tehsildar did not misbehave with the legislator," said tehsildar Umeshwar Singh Baj.
Santosh Agarwal, President, Revenue Patwari Association said, "We want justice; if justice is not served, we will be forced to go on strike."
On the other hand, Toppo said, "The administrative staff is trying to protect its officer. The naib tehsildar has been taking money from people and mistreating them. I have full faith in the judiciary and am ready for an investigation." He added, "I had already asked the Collector to remove the naib tehsildar".
The incident took place on Wednesday in Surguja, when a woman, who said she was a relative of Toppo, approached Manik’s office, seeking his signature on a document required by jail authorities to release a person on parole.
In her complaint, the woman claimed that the naib tehsildar was angered by her request. “He abused me and made obscene gestures. He then pushed me out. He said he would always behave like this with the Urao people (a local tribal community)… He told his staff that I should not be allowed to come into his office. Several people were gathered there to see the incident.” She alleged that she was treated this way despite the official knowing she was the MLA’s relative.
Manik said Toppo asked him to come to a spot where he was intimidated to sign the document.
Also Read
Uttarakhand Education Director's Assault: CM Dhami Orders SOP For Govt Offices