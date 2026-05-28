ETV Bharat / state

Officials Demand Arrest Of MLA Alleging Assault On Naib Tehsildar In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: The Revenue Employees-Officers Association has demanded the arrest of BJP's Sitapur MLA Ramkumar Toppo for allegedly assaulting a naib tehsildar.

Following a police complaint lodged by naib tehsildar Tushar Manik, the MLA's family accused him of misbehaving with the legislator. Meanwhile, the Surguja Revenue Employees-Officers Association is demanding the arrest of the BJP MLA. Members of the Association gathered at the police station and demanded the arrest of the MLA and his supporters. The association warned that if the arrest is not made within 24 hours, revenue employees and officers across the state will stop work and go on strike.

Even as members of Surguja Revenue Employees-Officers Association gathered at the police station to demand Toppo's arrest, the latter's supporters also arrived at the spot and demanded the arrest of the naib tehsildar. The BJP workers surrounded the police station and briefly blocked the national highway, but the situation was brought under control by police.

"We want the accused to be arrested within 24 hours. If our demand is not met, our association will stop work and go on strike. The Naib Tehsildar did not misbehave with the legislator," said tehsildar Umeshwar Singh Baj.

Santosh Agarwal, President, Revenue Patwari Association said, "We want justice; if justice is not served, we will be forced to go on strike."