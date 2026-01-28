ETV Bharat / state

Shankaracharya–Administration Row Reaches High Court; CBI Probe, Suspension Of Prayagraj Officials Sought

Prayagraj: The dispute between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the local administration has now reached the High Court. High Court advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a letter petition before the Chief Justice, seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident that occurred on January 18 during Mauni Amavasya. The petition also demands suspension of the Prayagraj Commissioner, District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and the Mela Officer.

The petitioner has further sought registration of criminal cases against police personnel accused of detaining and assaulting minor Brahmin batuks (students) who were allegedly taken into custody during the incident.

According to the petition, the Magh Mela held in Prayagraj is a sacred religious event of Sanatan Dharma, with the Mauni Amavasya bath being its most significant ritual. On January 18, when Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was proceeding towards the Sangam for the holy dip in a palanquin along with his disciples, police and administrative officials allegedly forced him to get down from the palanquin and directed him to proceed on foot.

The petition alleges that Brahmin batuks aged between 11 and 14 years, who were accompanying the Shankaracharya, were taken into police custody, beaten, and dragged by their shikha (tuft of hair). The petitioner contends that such actions against minors violate the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and amount to a punishable offence, as the Act guarantees the safety and dignity of children.

It further states that pulling the shikha of the batuks constitutes an insult to Sanatan Dharma and amounts to cruelty against children.