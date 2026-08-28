ETV Bharat / state

Deluge Threat Looms Over Bihar As Several Rivers Swell After Nepal Flash Floods

People with their belongings wade through floodwaters as they arrive on a boat from the flood-affected Nakta diyara area following a rise in the water level of the Ganga River, in Patna on Friday, Aug 28 ( ANI )

Patna: Parts of Bihar faced the threat of a deluge as water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak rivers showed a rising trend following the devastating flash floods and rains in neighbouring Nepal.

A senior official here said that excess water brought in by the flash floods has caused the Gandak river to swell, forcing authorities to open all 36 gates of a barrage over the river in Valmiki Nagar. Around 1.02 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Gandak Barrage by 5 pm on Friday.

"Teams of the Water Resources Department at the Gandak barrage are on alert. Officers have been directed to ensure regular inspection of the river embankments, maintain a round-the-clock vigil and make all preparations for a possible emergency," the official said.

An ice-rock landslide blocked a river near Nepal's border with China, triggering a flash flood that devastated the Himalayan nation, leaving at least 547 dead. This, along with incessant rainfall, led to both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar administrations stepping up monitoring of their river systems downstream of the rivers of Nepal.

"The water levels of several rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak, have been rising following continuous rainfall in their catchment areas in Nepal.