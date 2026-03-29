ETV Bharat / state

Delivery Boy Absconds With 30 LPG Cylinders In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in view of the West Asia conflict, a gas delivery boy allegedly fled after stealing multiple cylinders, taking advantage of increased demand for the fuel in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

According to a complaint received by the Gajuwaka police on Saturday, the incident took place at Manikanta Gas Agency located in Chinagantyada. As per Circle Inspector Alahari Parthasarathy, Y. Appa Rao had been working as a gas delivery boy at the agency for the past two years.

Using the trust he built with customers over time, Appa Rao reportedly collected OTPs (One-Time Passwords) from them under the pretext of delivering gas cylinders. However, despite receiving the OTPs, he did not actually deliver the filled cylinders to several customers, the complainant said.

When customers did not receive their cylinders even after sharing OTPs, they grew suspicious and approached the gas agency to inquire. The agency staff informed them that, according to their records, the cylinders had already been delivered. This left the customers shocked and confused.