Delivery Agent Arrested For Allegedly Entering Woman’s Flat, Behaving Indecently In Bengaluru
The accused was arrested after the woman shared her ordeal on social media and later lodged a complaint with the police.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and behaving indecently after seeking permission to use the toilet in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area, police said.
The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with Marathahalli police, they said.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the delivery agent arrived at the woman’s flat to deliver an order. He allegedly requested permission to use the toilet, but the woman refused and advised him to seek help from the neighbouring residents instead.
Police said the accused allegedly entered the flat despite repeated refusals. After coming out of the washroom, he allegedly exposed himself and behaved indecently with the woman.
The woman recorded a video of the accused on her mobile phone and later shared her experience on social media, saying the incident left her feeling shocked, humiliated and unsafe in her own home.
Taking the woman's social media post seriously, the Bengaluru City Police immediately responded and asked her to share the full details of the incident.
"The Marathahalli police, who received a complaint from the woman, registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused has been arrested after registering a case under sections 75, 79, 329 (2) of the Indian Penal Code," said Whitefield division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adawat.
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