ETV Bharat / state

Delivery Agent Arrested For Allegedly Entering Woman’s Flat, Behaving Indecently In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and behaving indecently after seeking permission to use the toilet in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area, police said.

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with Marathahalli police, they said.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the delivery agent arrived at the woman’s flat to deliver an order. He allegedly requested permission to use the toilet, but the woman refused and advised him to seek help from the neighbouring residents instead.

Police said the accused allegedly entered the flat despite repeated refusals. After coming out of the washroom, he allegedly exposed himself and behaved indecently with the woman.