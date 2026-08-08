Delimitation Bill | Tamil Nadu To Bring Resolution In Assembly To Protect Its Right
TVK Minister CTR Nirmalkumar has stated that the rights of southern states, including Tamil Nadu, could be affected by the constituency delimitation.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday informed that it was emphasised in the meeting that no change should be made to the existing number of parliamentary seats and that the rights and interests of the state should be protected.
A consultative meeting of MPs from all parties was held today here and it was chaired by TVK leader and Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting discussed the Delimitation Bill.
MPs from the Congress, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (VLAI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUL) participated in the meeting. The meeting was boycotted by the AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, PMK, and Makkal Needhi Maiam.
There are a total of 57 MPs in Tamil Nadu, including Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. MPs Durai Vaiko from MDMK, Vilduthi Siruthaigal Party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar, Subbarayan and Selvaraj from CPI, Su. Venkatesan and Sachchuthanandam from CPM, and Nawas Kani from Indian Union Muslim League participated.
19 MPs including Jyothimani, Manickam Tagore, Sasikanth Senthil, Praveen Chakravarthy, P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth, Vishnu Prasad, Robert Bruce, Gopinath, Christopher Tilak participated on behalf of the Congress. Congress MP Sudha said that she did not participate in the meeting as she was in Karnataka for party work.
37 MPs from parties including the DMK boycotted the meeting. Sources said that a detailed discussion took place on the Bill and the changes in the number of constituencies that would result from it.
'BJP's offer story'
Manickam Tagore told reporters, "The BJP has started doing various fraudulent things. They are making up various stories of offers like 50 percent increase, 60 percent increase. We should not be fooled by these offers."
"For us, it is very important to ensure that Tamil Nadu is not betrayed in any way. For Tamil Nadu, any re-delimitation of constituencies will not be fair. This is a job to deceive Tamil Nadu," he charged.
"Indeed, the BJP is also conspiring on a grand scale. Tamil Nadu should not be fooled by this conspiracy. The so-called 'Fair Delimitation' is a misunderstanding. This delimitation process is being carried out to wrest power from Tamil Nadu. Against this, it is very important to protect 543 Lok Sabha seats and 39 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha seats. For us, 543 seats and 39 Tamil Nadu seats should be protected in a way that ensures fair representation," he said.
"Whenever the delimitation takes place, Tamil Nadu will not be given a fair delimitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will only bring fake delimitation against Tamil Nadu," he alleged.
'Fair delimitation or no delimitation'
Su. Venkatesan of the Communist Party of India-Marxist said, "The 42nd Constitutional Amendment was brought in 1976. Subsequently, the 84th Constitutional Amendment was brought in 2001. As its deadline is about to expire next December, we are continuously trying to ensure that the rights and strength of power of Tamil Nadu and the southern states are not affected."
"During the last DMK regime, an all-party meeting was held. In that meeting, all parties unanimously passed a resolution that the rights of the states should be protected without being affected in the name of 'fair delimitation'," he said.
"Later, on April 16, when the amendment to the Constituency Delimitation Bill was introduced in Parliament, during the debate on the 131st Amendment to the Constitution, Shah introduced the Bill and spoke on it. At that time, he announced that the number of seats for all states would be increased by up to 50%, as a concession," the MP said.
"But that feature was not included in the law. Nevertheless, we opposed it. Our position is that the current number of 543 Lok Sabha seats and the number of seats currently allocated to the states should continue to be protected. All parties have expressed this view today. All parties have unanimously passed a resolution in this regard. The Chief Minister has also said that we will bring a resolution in this regard in the Legislative Assembly as well," he said.
'No need for volume relimitation'
Nirmalkumar said, "A situation has arisen where the rights of Tamil Nadu and the southern states may be affected by Delimitation Bill. Various opinions were expressed in the meeting that this will create a situation of great injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu."
"An important resolution was passed after considering all the views expressed by the MPs. It was emphasised that Tamil Nadu does not need constituency redefinition. It was also stated that there is no need for any change in the current number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. No demand has been made from any side so far for constituency redefinition. In that case, why should this constituency redefinition be carried out? Who benefits from this? The question was also raised," he said.
"There is a suspicion that the constituency redelineation is being carried out not for the benefit of the people, but for electoral calculations and to change the numbers. In particular, the question was raised whether such a move is being taken for the political needs of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Therefore, it was emphasized in the meeting that no change should be made in the existing number of constituencies and that the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu should be protected," added Nirmalkumar.
He also maintained that a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting that the government should pass a separate resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to permanently protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and the southern Indian states on the delimitation Bill. "It was also decided at today's meeting that the number of 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu should remain the same," he added.