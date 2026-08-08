ETV Bharat / state

Delimitation Bill | Tamil Nadu To Bring Resolution In Assembly To Protect Its Right

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday informed that it was emphasised in the meeting that no change should be made to the existing number of parliamentary seats and that the rights and interests of the state should be protected.

A consultative meeting of MPs from all parties was held today here and it was chaired by TVK leader and Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting discussed the Delimitation Bill.

MPs from the Congress, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (VLAI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUL) participated in the meeting. The meeting was boycotted by the AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, PMK, and Makkal Needhi Maiam.

There are a total of 57 MPs in Tamil Nadu, including Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. MPs Durai Vaiko from MDMK, Vilduthi Siruthaigal Party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar, Subbarayan and Selvaraj from CPI, Su. Venkatesan and Sachchuthanandam from CPM, and Nawas Kani from Indian Union Muslim League participated.

19 MPs including Jyothimani, Manickam Tagore, Sasikanth Senthil, Praveen Chakravarthy, P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth, Vishnu Prasad, Robert Bruce, Gopinath, Christopher Tilak participated on behalf of the Congress. Congress MP Sudha said that she did not participate in the meeting as she was in Karnataka for party work.

37 MPs from parties including the DMK boycotted the meeting. Sources said that a detailed discussion took place on the Bill and the changes in the number of constituencies that would result from it.

'BJP's offer story'

Manickam Tagore told reporters, "The BJP has started doing various fraudulent things. They are making up various stories of offers like 50 percent increase, 60 percent increase. We should not be fooled by these offers."

"For us, it is very important to ensure that Tamil Nadu is not betrayed in any way. For Tamil Nadu, any re-delimitation of constituencies will not be fair. This is a job to deceive Tamil Nadu," he charged.

"Indeed, the BJP is also conspiring on a grand scale. Tamil Nadu should not be fooled by this conspiracy. The so-called 'Fair Delimitation' is a misunderstanding. This delimitation process is being carried out to wrest power from Tamil Nadu. Against this, it is very important to protect 543 Lok Sabha seats and 39 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha seats. For us, 543 seats and 39 Tamil Nadu seats should be protected in a way that ensures fair representation," he said.

"Whenever the delimitation takes place, Tamil Nadu will not be given a fair delimitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will only bring fake delimitation against Tamil Nadu," he alleged.