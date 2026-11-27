ETV Bharat / state

BJD's Five MLAs In Rajya Sabha Could Prove Crucial For Passing Delimitation Bill

However, the BJP-led NDA will have to muster the required majority to pass the bill in the special session to be held on November 30. Although Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has no members in the Lok Sabha, its five MPs in the Rajya Sabha can play a key role in getting t he bill in the upper house.

Numbers game in Parliament

According to Article 368 of the Constitution, a special majority is required in both the Houses to pass a constitutional amendment bill. For this, it requires the support of a majority of the total strength of the Houses and two-thirds of the votes of the members present and voting.

As per the current estimates, the bill will need 360 votes out of the 540 members of the Lok Sabha for it to be passed. On the other hand, the total strength of the NDA, including 241 BJP MPs and 79 MPs of its allies, is around 320. That is, the NDA is around 40 votes short of the required number on its own.

Similarly, in the 244-member Rajya Sabha, if everyone votes, around 164 votes will be required to pass the bill. Since the NDA's strength is around 154, the party needs additional support here too. In such a situation, even if it is not present in the Lok Sabha, the role of fiv BJD MPs in the Rajya Sabha may assume utmost significance.

BJD vice president and senior leader Prasanna Acharya said, "The political representation of the states should not be compromised. Population-based delimitation can create political imbalance in the country. Since clear information about the provisions of the proposed bill has not been made public, it is not right to make a final statement now".

He said the central government should call an all-party meeting before tabling the bill in the Parliament. "The opposition parties should be informed about all the provisions of the bill. After this, a decision should be taken based on extensive discussions and consensus. BJD is a regional political party and the interests of Odisha are paramount for it. If the proposed bill is found to be detrimental to the interests of Odisha, the party will definitely oppose it,," Acharya said.

He said a final decision in this regard will be taken by party president Naveen Patnaik. The BJD has been in principle in support of reservation for women in the parliament. However, the party is opposing linking the reservation with the delimitation of boundaries.