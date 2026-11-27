BJD's Five MLAs In Rajya Sabha Could Prove Crucial For Passing Delimitation Bill
BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said party will analyze bill provisions and a final call on whether to support it will be taken by party chief.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Protection Amendment Bill ahead of the special session of Parliament.
However, the BJP-led NDA will have to muster the required majority to pass the bill in the special session to be held on November 30. Although Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has no members in the Lok Sabha, its five MPs in the Rajya Sabha can play a key role in getting t he bill in the upper house.
Numbers game in Parliament
According to Article 368 of the Constitution, a special majority is required in both the Houses to pass a constitutional amendment bill. For this, it requires the support of a majority of the total strength of the Houses and two-thirds of the votes of the members present and voting.
As per the current estimates, the bill will need 360 votes out of the 540 members of the Lok Sabha for it to be passed. On the other hand, the total strength of the NDA, including 241 BJP MPs and 79 MPs of its allies, is around 320. That is, the NDA is around 40 votes short of the required number on its own.
Similarly, in the 244-member Rajya Sabha, if everyone votes, around 164 votes will be required to pass the bill. Since the NDA's strength is around 154, the party needs additional support here too. In such a situation, even if it is not present in the Lok Sabha, the role of fiv BJD MPs in the Rajya Sabha may assume utmost significance.
BJD vice president and senior leader Prasanna Acharya said, "The political representation of the states should not be compromised. Population-based delimitation can create political imbalance in the country. Since clear information about the provisions of the proposed bill has not been made public, it is not right to make a final statement now".
He said the central government should call an all-party meeting before tabling the bill in the Parliament. "The opposition parties should be informed about all the provisions of the bill. After this, a decision should be taken based on extensive discussions and consensus. BJD is a regional political party and the interests of Odisha are paramount for it. If the proposed bill is found to be detrimental to the interests of Odisha, the party will definitely oppose it,," Acharya said.
He said a final decision in this regard will be taken by party president Naveen Patnaik. The BJD has been in principle in support of reservation for women in the parliament. However, the party is opposing linking the reservation with the delimitation of boundaries.
"The amended proposal is said to have a provision that if the delimitation is done on the basis of population, 50 per cent seats will be increased equally in all the states. If this is implemented, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Odisha may increase from 21 to around 31. Along with this, the number of seats in the state Assembly is also likely to increase. In April, the BJD opposed the bill in Parliament and the fact that the party will consider supporting it in the upcoming special session keeping the interests of the state in mind has certainly made the numbers game interesting," said senior journalist Sandeep Mishra.
The central government is trying to gather the support of regional parties outside the NDA to achieve the required majority. Parties like the YSRCP are said to be interested in supporting the amended proposal if there is a provision to protect the interests of states. Apart from this, if some opposition MPs abstain from voting or leave the room, the number of members present and voting will decrease.
As a result, the requirement of two-thirds of the votes will also decrease. However, the majority support rule of the total strength of the house will remain unchanged.
Congress MLA Ashok Das said, "Earlier, when the Delimitation Bill was introduced in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi opposed it. Even today, the opposition sticks to the same stance. This government is working in the interests of businessmen".
"We are not opposed to increasing the number of seats for women. But the real question is, where is the safety of women today? The government should do what needs to be done urgently for the safety of women first," Das said
The political establishment is now eyeing the BJD's stance in the special session of Parliament. The party's parliamentary party leader Manas Mangaraj said, 'The party will decide its stance after getting clarity on the agenda of the special session. Keeping in mind the interests of Odisha, party president Naveen Patnaik will take the final decision.'
On this Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We hope that the bill will get adequate support. Just as everyone supported the Women's Reservation Bill, the Delimitation Bill should also be supported. There is no reason for the BJD to be upset. If the bill is passed, it will be clear which seats will be reserved, which bill will be reserved for women".
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