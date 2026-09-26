Delhi’s Rs 650-crore Medical Equipment Procurement Scam: Rajiv Kumar Rangila Surrenders Before ACB, Remanded In Custody
The investigation revealed that Rangila, a resident of East Delhi, had set up several shell companies to execute this scam.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has achieved a major breakthrough in the Delhi government's high-profile Rs 650 crore medical equipment procurement scam. Rajiv Kumar Rangila, the prime accused who had been absconding for a long time, finally surrendered before the ACB.
The agency formally arrested him immediately thereafter. On Friday, the court remanded the accused to four days of police custody.
According to ACB officials, continuous efforts were being made to arrest Rangila. A lookout circular had already been issued against him. ACB teams had spent months raiding various locations across the NCR and Uttarakhand in search of him, but he had managed to evade capture and flee to the United States. Facing mounting legal pressure and having been declared a fugitive by the court, Rangila surrendered after the agency accelerated the legal process to attach or confiscate his assets in the first week of October.
The investigation revealed that Rangila, a resident of East Delhi, had set up several shell (fake) companies to execute this scam. The ostensible owners of these paper companies were ordinary individuals — such as domestic helpers or tea vendors — on paper. Prominent names among these shell companies include F Med Devices, Technocrats, Rajshree, Aashi Surgical and Pharmaceuticals, and M Sahib & Sons Private Limited.
The entire scam is linked to the Delhi government's Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and the Directorate of Health Services. It is alleged that Rangila used these various shell companies to fix supply rates with manufacturers and extract hefty commissions. These documents were submitted to Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the then head of the CPA, who would present them to the tender committee. Dr Ranga was arrested in connection with this case on June 18, following which Rajiv Rangila went into hiding.
According to the investigating agency, the ACB, Rangila colluded with Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga and Dr Vatsala Agarwal, the then Heads of Office (HOO) for the Health Department and CPA, to bypass the rules of the designated government procurement portal (GeM). He manipulated the tendering process on a large scale by creating multiple shell companies.
It is alleged that portable X-ray machines and medical equipment, typically available for Rs 10–15 lakh, were supplied to Delhi government hospitals at a rate of Rs 33–38 lakh per unit. To conceal the proceeds of the scam, large sums of money were transferred to over 100 bank accounts belonging to his relatives and acquaintances. Rangila’s anticipatory bail plea had previously been rejected, and Interpol’s assistance was being sought due to fears that he might flee the country. Now, during a four-day remand, the ACB will interrogate the accused through face-to-face questioning, attempt to locate missing government files, and expose the network of other government officials and accomplices linked to the money trail.
The investigation has also revealed that Rangila contested the Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014, although he faced defeat. Currently, the ACB is interrogating him during his remand to fully uncover details regarding his illegal assets spread across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, as well as to identify other individuals involved in this network.
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