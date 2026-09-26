ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Rs 650-crore Medical Equipment Procurement Scam: Rajiv Kumar Rangila Surrenders Before ACB, Remanded In Custody

The entire scam is linked to the Delhi government's Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and the Directorate of Health Services. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has achieved a major breakthrough in the Delhi government's high-profile Rs 650 crore medical equipment procurement scam. Rajiv Kumar Rangila, the prime accused who had been absconding for a long time, finally surrendered before the ACB.

The agency formally arrested him immediately thereafter. On Friday, the court remanded the accused to four days of police custody.

According to ACB officials, continuous efforts were being made to arrest Rangila. A lookout circular had already been issued against him. ACB teams had spent months raiding various locations across the NCR and Uttarakhand in search of him, but he had managed to evade capture and flee to the United States. Facing mounting legal pressure and having been declared a fugitive by the court, Rangila surrendered after the agency accelerated the legal process to attach or confiscate his assets in the first week of October.

The investigation revealed that Rangila, a resident of East Delhi, had set up several shell (fake) companies to execute this scam. The ostensible owners of these paper companies were ordinary individuals — such as domestic helpers or tea vendors — on paper. Prominent names among these shell companies include F Med Devices, Technocrats, Rajshree, Aashi Surgical and Pharmaceuticals, and M Sahib & Sons Private Limited.