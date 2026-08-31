Delhi's Rs 20-Crore Yamuna Cruise Still Waiting To Sail Six Months After Proposed Launch
The vessel was transported by road from Mumbai and reached Delhi in early February, ahead of its proposed inaugural service | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious plan to link the Yamuna to tourism and inland water transport is facing questions about its on-the-ground progress. The cruise scheduled to launch on the river in February 2026 has yet to begin operations, even as August draws to a close.
The 40-seater cruise, brought from Mumbai to Delhi in January 2026, currently stands covered with polythene at the Water Sports Club in Sonia Vihar. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore.
The delay raises questions not only about when the cruise will finally take to the river, but also about the project's timelines, preparedness, and the effectiveness of its expenditure.
The plan to operate a cruise on the Yamuna formally took shape on March 11, 2025, when a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and several Delhi government agencies.
The agencies involved included the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and transport-related agencies.
Initially, the government proposed developing a 4-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur as a cruise tourism corridor. The project was linked to National Waterway-110 (NW-110).
The government had planned to use environment-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats, with each boat proposed to accommodate around 20-30 passengers. The boats were also planned to have facilities such as bio-toilets, public announcement systems and life jackets.
IWAI was to install two HDPE floating jetties.
Rs 20-Crore Project, 6-7 Km Round Trip
By November 2025, the project scope had expanded. On November 18, 2025, the Union minister, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, and Delhi Tourism Minister reviewed progress on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur project.
At the time, the estimated cost was put at Rs 20 crore, with a 6-7 km corridor planned for the round trip. The entire stretch is located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage.
Work had begun on two floating jetties at Sonia Vihar, each reportedly designed to accommodate 50 passengers. Plans also included onshore facilities such as parking, ticketing, a waiting area and an entertainment zone.
On January 13, 2026, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra inspected the cruise under construction in Mumbai. It was then announced that the vessel would be sent to Delhi on January 20 and would take around three to four days to reach the capital by road. The 40-seater cruise was planned to offer an approximately one-hour journey along with facilities such as food and music.
The boat reached Delhi in early February and was stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports Club. Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd built it. The vessel is a nearly 40-foot-long catamaran equipped with safety equipment, including life jackets, life rings and fire-fighting equipment.
Launch Date Announced, But Vessel Never Entered River
February 20, 2026, marked one year since the BJP government came to power in Delhi. Ahead of the occasion, the government announced the cruise service launch. The Chief Minister planned to launch the service on February 20. A trial run had been proposed for February 16 or 17.
The route was to run between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, with the journey expected to take around one hour. However, the scheduled launch date passed and regular cruise operations on the Yamuna did not begin.
At the beginning of May 2026, officials said the Delhi government could announce a launch date within the next 15 days and that the service was expected to begin the following month.
The cruise was also described as ready for operations at the time. However, several on-ground facilities, including the ticketing room, charging station, seating and waiting arrangements, parking, entertainment area, drinking water, and public amenities, were reportedly still incomplete.
After the February deadline was missed, the project once again required a fresh timeline in May. August 2026 has now ended. Nearly 17 months have passed since the March 11, 2025 MoU, while more than six months have passed since the proposed February 2026 launch date.
Despite this, the cruise can still be seen standing covered with polythene at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club to protect it from rain.
The Rs 20-crore project has involved work on two floating jetties, the cruise and several other basic infrastructure facilities. However, the project's primary objective, operating a passenger cruise on the Yamuna, has still not been achieved.
One of the project's biggest challenges has been securing enough water to operate the cruise. Reports from April-May 2026 identified the river's water depth and actual navigational capacity as major obstacles to starting operations. This has been cited as one reason the launch timeline has repeatedly been pushed back, despite the cruise being ready.
First Yamuna Cruise Ride Still In Limbo
After nearly a year and a half of planning and work, an estimated Rs 20-crore project, two jetties and a ready cruise, the first passenger ride on the Yamuna is still awaited.
The biggest question now is when the cruise, expected to launch for Delhi residents in February, will finally enter the Yamuna.
Deepak, a resident of Sonia Vihar who came to the Yamuna riverfront, told ETV Bharat that the cruise has been standing along the river for several months and still has not started operations.
"Work is underway to start the cruise. Hopefully, it will begin soon, and the Yamuna will become a centre of tourism. People will be able to ride the cruise and explore the river," he said.
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