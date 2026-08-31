ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Rs 20-Crore Yamuna Cruise Still Waiting To Sail Six Months After Proposed Launch

The 40-seater cruise remains covered in Delhi months after its proposed launch. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious plan to link the Yamuna to tourism and inland water transport is facing questions about its on-the-ground progress. The cruise scheduled to launch on the river in February 2026 has yet to begin operations, even as August draws to a close.

The 40-seater cruise, brought from Mumbai to Delhi in January 2026, currently stands covered with polythene at the Water Sports Club in Sonia Vihar. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore.

The delay raises questions not only about when the cruise will finally take to the river, but also about the project's timelines, preparedness, and the effectiveness of its expenditure.

The plan to operate a cruise on the Yamuna formally took shape on March 11, 2025, when a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and several Delhi government agencies.

The agencies involved included the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and transport-related agencies.

Initially, the government proposed developing a 4-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur as a cruise tourism corridor. The project was linked to National Waterway-110 (NW-110).

The government had planned to use environment-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats, with each boat proposed to accommodate around 20-30 passengers. The boats were also planned to have facilities such as bio-toilets, public announcement systems and life jackets.

IWAI was to install two HDPE floating jetties.

Rs 20-Crore Project, 6-7 Km Round Trip

By November 2025, the project scope had expanded. On November 18, 2025, the Union minister, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, and Delhi Tourism Minister reviewed progress on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur project.

At the time, the estimated cost was put at Rs 20 crore, with a 6-7 km corridor planned for the round trip. The entire stretch is located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage.

Work had begun on two floating jetties at Sonia Vihar, each reportedly designed to accommodate 50 passengers. Plans also included onshore facilities such as parking, ticketing, a waiting area and an entertainment zone.

On January 13, 2026, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra inspected the cruise under construction in Mumbai. It was then announced that the vessel would be sent to Delhi on January 20 and would take around three to four days to reach the capital by road. The 40-seater cruise was planned to offer an approximately one-hour journey along with facilities such as food and music.

The boat reached Delhi in early February and was stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports Club. Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd built it. The vessel is a nearly 40-foot-long catamaran equipped with safety equipment, including life jackets, life rings and fire-fighting equipment.