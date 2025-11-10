Delhi Sessions Court Quashes Magistrate Court Order To Investigate The Delhi Riots Case
This order has brought relief to Kapil Mishra. The court had earlier reserved its decision in this case on October 25.
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court, which is Delhi's Sessions Court, has quashed a Magistrate Court's order on the investigation in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case. This order has provided relief to Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Special Judge Digvijay Singh ordered the quashing of the investigation order. The court had reserved its verdict on October 25, 2025.
Lawyer Mahmood Pracha had presented arguments on behalf of the complainant, Mohammad Ilyas, in the Magistrate Court. He had said, the Magistrate Court's order to conduct investigations against Kapil Mishra was legal. Earlier, on April 9, 2025, the Sessions Court had stayed the order of the Magistrate Court and issued a notice to the petitioner.
Kapil Mishra and the Delhi Police filed a petition in the Sessions Court. It should be noted that the Magistrate Court had ordered an investigation against Kapil Mishra for his involvement in the Delhi riots. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had given this order.
At that time, the Karkardooma Court had also ordered the registration of an FIR against the Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar police station for negligence in Mishra's case. The Magistrate Court had ruled, the charges against Mishra were cognisable and warranted an investigation. Thereafter, the court ordered the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation.
Following which, the Karkardooma Court had said that either the investigating officer had not conducted any investigation against Mishra, or that officer had tried to hide the allegations against the law minister.
The court had said, "The accused, Kapil Mishra, is a public figure and requires to be further investigated, since such individuals directly influence public opinion. A person living a public life is expected to remain within the limits of the Constitution."
The Karkardooma Court had said, the kind of statements that had been made had made an adverse impact as they had sparked communal tensions. "Such statements are not only undemocratic, they are also an attack on the secular principles of our country. These kind of statements are a blatant violation of the fundamental character of the Constitution."
The Karkardooma Court had said, "Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code is related to communal and religious harmony. This is also related to the responsibility of every citizen of the country. Just as the accused has the right to enjoy his freedom of expression, he also has the responsibility to preserve communal harmony."
