Delhi Sessions Court Quashes Magistrate Court Order To Investigate The Delhi Riots Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court, which is Delhi's Sessions Court, has quashed a Magistrate Court's order on the investigation in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case. This order has provided relief to Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Special Judge Digvijay Singh ordered the quashing of the investigation order. The court had reserved its verdict on October 25, 2025.

Lawyer Mahmood Pracha had presented arguments on behalf of the complainant, Mohammad Ilyas, in the Magistrate Court. He had said, the Magistrate Court's order to conduct investigations against Kapil Mishra was legal. Earlier, on April 9, 2025, the Sessions Court had stayed the order of the Magistrate Court and issued a notice to the petitioner.

Kapil Mishra and the Delhi Police filed a petition in the Sessions Court. It should be noted that the Magistrate Court had ordered an investigation against Kapil Mishra for his involvement in the Delhi riots. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had given this order.

At that time, the Karkardooma Court had also ordered the registration of an FIR against the Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar police station for negligence in Mishra's case. The Magistrate Court had ruled, the charges against Mishra were cognisable and warranted an investigation. Thereafter, the court ordered the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation.