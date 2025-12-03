ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Ramjas, Deshbandhu Colleges Get Bomb Threats, Search Underway

Police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted thorough inspections at campuses while students and staff were shifted to safer areas as a precautionary measure.

Representational Picture (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response and security checks by police.

According to officials, the colleges informed police following which, cops along with bomb disposal and dog squads reached the campuses and extensive searches were carried out at the two campuses. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the entire area was cordoned off to ensure safety.

"We have checked the campuses but nothing suspicious has been found till now," a Delhi Police official said.

Investigators claimed that the email states that three RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IED) have been planted on both the campus and one of these is set to detonate at 1:15 pm.

Authorities are probing the source of the mails and examining the digital records to identify the sender.

The incident triggered panic among students and their families at both colleges. However, prompt action by the police ensured that the situation was under control.

Delhi has been targeted with false bomb threats several times in the past. Similar bomb threats were sent to many educational institutes, causing widespread panic.

Earlier on November 18, two CRPF schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar in Delhi received bomb threats via email. Just prior to it, similar bomb threats were received at Saket Court, Rohini Court, and Patiala Court. Thorough inspections had followed and all were declared hoax.

