ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Ramjas, Deshbandhu Colleges Get Bomb Threats, Search Underway

New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response and security checks by police.

According to officials, the colleges informed police following which, cops along with bomb disposal and dog squads reached the campuses and extensive searches were carried out at the two campuses. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the entire area was cordoned off to ensure safety.

"We have checked the campuses but nothing suspicious has been found till now," a Delhi Police official said.