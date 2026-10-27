Delhi's Old RTR Flyover To Reopen After Repairs, Heavy Vehicles Remain Restricted
The closure disrupted a key link between Vasant Vihar and the airport, forcing vehicles onto the nearby service road.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi: The old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Flyover, a key route connecting South Delhi to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, will reopen to light vehicles on Tuesday after repairs to its damaged section are complete.
Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the repair work on Monday along with senior officials. He said the work was completed within a week, prioritising commuter safety and announced that traffic would resume from Tuesday.
Built in 2009, the old RTR Flyover has served as a key route for vehicles travelling from Vasant Vihar and nearby areas towards the airport. On October 20, the Delhi Traffic Police detected cracks on the road surface at two locations, prompting a technical inspection.
The inspection revealed concrete deterioration, visible cracks and exposed iron reinforcement bars. Following the findings, the Delhi Traffic Police immediately suspended traffic on the carriageway from Vasant Vihar towards IGI Airport to protect public safety.
Reopening Expected To Ease Traffic Congestion
With the flyover closed, traffic was diverted to the nearby service road, leading to long queues of vehicles and severe congestion during peak hours.
The reopening is expected to ease traffic movement and provide relief to airport passengers, daily commuters, taxi drivers and residents of Vasant Vihar and neighbouring colonies.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said only light vehicles would be allowed on the flyover for now. Authorities will decide on allowing heavy vehicles and the structure's further use after receiving the ongoing structural audit report.
A comprehensive audit is underway to assess the flyover's overall strength and long-term safety.
Authorities have urged commuters to follow the existing traffic advisory, comply with vehicle restrictions and cooperate with traffic police personnel deployed at the site.
Also Read: