ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Old RTR Flyover To Reopen After Repairs, Heavy Vehicles Remain Restricted

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspects the repair work at the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover in New Delhi on Monday, October 26. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Flyover, a key route connecting South Delhi to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, will reopen to light vehicles on Tuesday after repairs to its damaged section are complete.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the repair work on Monday along with senior officials. He said the work was completed within a week, prioritising commuter safety and announced that traffic would resume from Tuesday.

Built in 2009, the old RTR Flyover has served as a key route for vehicles travelling from Vasant Vihar and nearby areas towards the airport. On October 20, the Delhi Traffic Police detected cracks on the road surface at two locations, prompting a technical inspection. The inspection revealed concrete deterioration, visible cracks and exposed iron reinforcement bars. Following the findings, the Delhi Traffic Police immediately suspended traffic on the carriageway from Vasant Vihar towards IGI Airport to protect public safety. Reopening Expected To Ease Traffic Congestion With the flyover closed, traffic was diverted to the nearby service road, leading to long queues of vehicles and severe congestion during peak hours.