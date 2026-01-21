Delhi’s New EV Policy May Allow Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles To Go Electric Instead Of Being Scrapped
Retrofitment technology could help overaged vehicles return to roads as electric or hybrid models, cutting pollution and easing the scrappage burden in Delhi.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: In Delhi and across the National Capital Region (NCR), diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are banned from operating on roads. This has forced millions of vehicle owners to either scrap their vehicles or buy new ones.
The Delhi government’s proposed new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy aims to address this issue with a practical solution. Under the policy, overage petrol and diesel vehicles will be allowed back on the roads if converted into electric or hybrid electric vehicles. The Delhi government also plans to subsidise these conversions.
Fox Motors CEO Nikhil Anand Khurana told ETV Bharat that retrofitment technology could be a game-changer for old vehicles. Retrofitment involves integrating an electric drivetrain into an existing petrol or diesel vehicle. This enables it to run in pure electric or hybrid mode.
What Is Retrofitment Technology?
Khurana said this technology adds an electric drive to the vehicle’s existing engine and gearbox. This allows operation in electric mode. His company currently offers a minimum electric range of 50 to 100 km. A ‘range extender mode’ also enables long-distance travel.
He added that Fox Motors developed this technology 10-12 years ago. Since then, it has built a validated technical platform. The solution can increase mileage by 40-60 per cent and reduce running costs by 30-50 per cent. Charging expenses are about Rs 1 per kilometre. Another major advantage is zero-emission driving.
Self-Charging Battery Feature
One key feature is that the battery can charge while the vehicle is in motion. Khurana explained that traditional manual gearboxes incur mechanical losses of around 50-70 per cent. In his patented technology that dates back to 2012, these losses power a twin regenerative charging platform that recharges the battery.
After 70-100 km of hybrid driving, the battery gets fully charged. This lets the vehicle run another 50-100 km in self-charging mode. Plug-in charging provides a range of up to 100 km. For commercial vehicles, testing is underway for battery ranges of 300-400 km.
Warranty And Battery Life
Customers choosing retrofitment get a standard warranty of two years or 50,000 km. An extended warranty lasts up to 5 years or 1 lakh km. After that, post-extended coverage continues for up to 8 years or 2 lakh km.
The company claims that this solution can be installed not only in two- to five-year-old vehicles, but also in 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. Efforts are also underway with the Delhi and Central governments, to extend the validity of fitness certificates for such vehicles by 10 years.
Cost And Time Required
The cost of retrofitment is approximately Rs 2-2.5 lakh, plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). For commercial vehicles, it can range from Rs 3-4 lakh. Under the proposed Delhi EV policy, an incentive of around Rs 50,000 could further reduce this cost.
The entire retrofitment process takes just 4-6 hours. The company’s retrofit centre picks up the vehicle in the morning. They convert it into an EV and delivers it back by evening.
GST Still A Grey Area
Currently, retrofitment attracts 18 per cent GST. New EVs are taxed at 5 per cent. Khurana said the company has requested the government to reduce GST on batteries and technology used in retrofitment to 5 per cent. This would reduce the financial burden on consumers.
How Many People Will Benefit?
Khurana said there are about 50-70 lakh registered vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Of these, 10-15 lakh vehicles are at the end of their life, and nearly 25 lakh do not meet current emission norms.
Through retrofitment, BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles can be upgraded to meet future BS-7 and BS-8 standards. This will also provide zero-emission capability.
The Delhi government’s new EV policy, combined with retrofitment technology, could provide vehicle owners with cost savings and easier compliance with regulations. It could also help reduce air pollution and encourage the use of clean, sustainable transport.
Also Read: