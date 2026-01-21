ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s New EV Policy May Allow Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles To Go Electric Instead Of Being Scrapped

Old petrol and diesel vehicles may soon get a second life as electric models under Delhi’s proposed EV policy. ( ETV Bharat )

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: In Delhi and across the National Capital Region (NCR), diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are banned from operating on roads. This has forced millions of vehicle owners to either scrap their vehicles or buy new ones.

The Delhi government’s proposed new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy aims to address this issue with a practical solution. Under the policy, overage petrol and diesel vehicles will be allowed back on the roads if converted into electric or hybrid electric vehicles. The Delhi government also plans to subsidise these conversions.

Fox Motors CEO Nikhil Anand Khurana told ETV Bharat that retrofitment technology could be a game-changer for old vehicles. Retrofitment involves integrating an electric drivetrain into an existing petrol or diesel vehicle. This enables it to run in pure electric or hybrid mode.

What Is Retrofitment Technology?

Khurana said this technology adds an electric drive to the vehicle’s existing engine and gearbox. This allows operation in electric mode. His company currently offers a minimum electric range of 50 to 100 km. A ‘range extender mode’ also enables long-distance travel.

He added that Fox Motors developed this technology 10-12 years ago. Since then, it has built a validated technical platform. The solution can increase mileage by 40-60 per cent and reduce running costs by 30-50 per cent. Charging expenses are about Rs 1 per kilometre. Another major advantage is zero-emission driving.

Self-Charging Battery Feature

One key feature is that the battery can charge while the vehicle is in motion. Khurana explained that traditional manual gearboxes incur mechanical losses of around 50-70 per cent. In his patented technology that dates back to 2012, these losses power a twin regenerative charging platform that recharges the battery.

After 70-100 km of hybrid driving, the battery gets fully charged. This lets the vehicle run another 50-100 km in self-charging mode. Plug-in charging provides a range of up to 100 km. For commercial vehicles, testing is underway for battery ranges of 300-400 km.

Warranty And Battery Life