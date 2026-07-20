Delhi’s Monsoon Air-Cleaning Shield Weakens As Dry Spell Pushes AQI Towards Poor Category
Experts warn that a prolonged monsoon break, high humidity, weak winds and continued emissions are disrupting the air-cleansing process, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is witnessing an unusual deterioration in air quality in the middle of the monsoon season, as below-normal rainfall, high humidity and weak atmospheric conditions combine to trap pollutants close to the ground.
With the region experiencing a prolonged dry spell, the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to around 200 on the evening of July 18. This level is considered unusual for a month when regular rainfall generally provides the national capital with a temporary respite from pollution.
The deterioration marks a sharp contrast with recent years. Delhi’s average AQI in July stood at around 78 in 2025, 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019 and 104 in 2018. The relatively clean air recorded in July 2025 was aided by frequent rainfall, which helped wash pollutants out of the atmosphere.
Environmentalists say the current situation highlights how closely Delhi’s air quality remains linked to monsoon behaviour. “Delhi is currently experiencing high air pollution levels, despite this being the monsoon season,” said Soumya Dutta, environmentalist and senior visiting member at the Impact and policy research Institute, identifying five major factors behind the deterioration.
According to him, rainfall normally removes PM2.5, PM10 and some water-soluble gaseous pollutants through wet deposition and dissolution. “This happened in early July while Delhi-NCR had good rains and the AQI came down below 70-75,” Dutta said. However, he added that the situation changed once the region entered a prolonged monsoon break, with scanty rainfall allowing pollutants to remain suspended in the atmosphere for longer periods.
While the rain has reduced, the generation of pollutants has not stopped. Vehicles, diesel trucks operating around the periphery, industries, road dust and garbage burning continue to add pollutants to the air. In the absence of sufficient rainfall, these emissions are not being effectively removed from the atmosphere.
Dutta also pointed to meteorological conditions during monsoon breaks. Lower wind speeds and reduced atmospheric mixing can prevent pollutants from dispersing, allowing them to remain concentrated near the surface. High humidity, in the absence of rain, can further complicate the situation by aiding the formation of secondary pollutants.
“High humidity without rains also helps formation of secondary pollutants,” Dutta said, explaining that pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides can react with water molecules in the atmosphere to form fine sulphate and nitrate particles, adding to the PM2.5 burden.
Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and Senior Environmentalist at the University of Delhi, described the current situation as a “rare breakdown of monsoon self-cleansing”. “Delhi-NCR’s July AQI of around 200 reflects a rare breakdown of monsoon self-cleansing. Rain normally scrubs the air via wet deposition, but this year’s rainfall deficit and dry spells have stalled that process,” Kumar said.
According to Kumar, high humidity alone cannot replicate the pollution-cleansing effect of rain. Instead, humid conditions can promote the growth of aerosols and contribute to the formation of secondary fine particulate matter through sulphate-nitrate chemistry.
Weak winds and a shallow atmospheric boundary layer are also trapping emissions from traffic, road dust and industrial activity near the surface, creating conditions that can resemble the pollution-trapping mechanisms more commonly associated with winter.
Kumar compared the current conditions with the relatively cleaner air recorded in recent years. “Compare this to July 2025, when the AQI was around 78, and 2024, when it was around 95, the emission load has not changed, but the atmosphere’s ability to clear it has,” he said.
The impact of this combination is not limited to air quality readings. Doctors have warned that the simultaneous presence of pollution, high humidity and heat can significantly increase health risks.
Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory Medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, said the combination creates an “exceptionally detrimental environmental condition”. According to him, insufficient rainfall prevents the natural cleansing of airborne particulate matter and vehicular emissions, allowing pollutants to accumulate.
High humidity can further increase exposure by trapping pollutants at lower atmospheric levels, he said. The conditions can aggravate pre-existing respiratory diseases such as asthma, allergies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while also increasing the risk of respiratory infections and cardiovascular complications.
The combination of heat and humidity can place additional stress on the body by affecting its ability to regulate temperature. Dr Gopal said children, older people, pregnant women, people with asthma, COPD, cardiac conditions and diabetes, as well as those working outdoors, should exercise particular caution.
Environmentalists say the sharp contrast between the current situation and the relatively cleaner July air of the previous two years should serve as a warning.
“The sharp deterioration in Delhi-NCR's air quality this July reminds us how deeply our atmosphere depends on the monsoonic rhythm,” said Delhi-based environmentalist Manu Singh. He described rain as one of nature’s most efficient air purifiers, as it helps remove road dust, construction emissions, vehicular exhaust and industrial pollutants from the atmosphere.
Singh said the current combination of below-normal rainfall, high humidity, weak winds and limited atmospheric mixing has allowed pollutants to steadily accumulate. He also warned that the trend could become more frequent as climate change makes the Indian monsoon increasingly erratic, with longer dry spells interrupted by intense bursts of rainfall.
“This is more than a seasonal anomaly; it is a glimpse into the future,” Singh said, arguing that Delhi cannot continue to depend on the monsoon to periodically clean its air.
The experts said the current episode underlines the need for year-round emission control measures across transport, industry, construction, waste burning and road-dust management. While rainfall can temporarily improve air quality, they said it cannot replace sustained efforts to reduce the sources of pollution.
For Delhi-NCR, the current monsoon episode presents a troubling contradiction: the season traditionally expected to provide relief from pollution is instead witnessing the accumulation of pollutants under a combination of dry weather, high humidity and stagnant atmospheric conditions.
As the region waits for a return of more widespread rainfall, the episode has once again highlighted a fundamental reality of Delhi’s air crisis , when the monsoon fails to clean the atmosphere, the city’s year-round emissions quickly become visible in the AQI.
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