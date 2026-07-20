ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Monsoon Air-Cleaning Shield Weakens As Dry Spell Pushes AQI Towards Poor Category

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is witnessing an unusual deterioration in air quality in the middle of the monsoon season, as below-normal rainfall, high humidity and weak atmospheric conditions combine to trap pollutants close to the ground.

With the region experiencing a prolonged dry spell, the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to around 200 on the evening of July 18. This level is considered unusual for a month when regular rainfall generally provides the national capital with a temporary respite from pollution.

The deterioration marks a sharp contrast with recent years. Delhi’s average AQI in July stood at around 78 in 2025, 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019 and 104 in 2018. The relatively clean air recorded in July 2025 was aided by frequent rainfall, which helped wash pollutants out of the atmosphere.

Environmentalists say the current situation highlights how closely Delhi’s air quality remains linked to monsoon behaviour. “Delhi is currently experiencing high air pollution levels, despite this being the monsoon season,” said Soumya Dutta, environmentalist and senior visiting member at the Impact and policy research Institute, identifying five major factors behind the deterioration.

According to him, rainfall normally removes PM2.5, PM10 and some water-soluble gaseous pollutants through wet deposition and dissolution. “This happened in early July while Delhi-NCR had good rains and the AQI came down below 70-75,” Dutta said. However, he added that the situation changed once the region entered a prolonged monsoon break, with scanty rainfall allowing pollutants to remain suspended in the atmosphere for longer periods.

While the rain has reduced, the generation of pollutants has not stopped. Vehicles, diesel trucks operating around the periphery, industries, road dust and garbage burning continue to add pollutants to the air. In the absence of sufficient rainfall, these emissions are not being effectively removed from the atmosphere.

Dutta also pointed to meteorological conditions during monsoon breaks. Lower wind speeds and reduced atmospheric mixing can prevent pollutants from dispersing, allowing them to remain concentrated near the surface. High humidity, in the absence of rain, can further complicate the situation by aiding the formation of secondary pollutants.

“High humidity without rains also helps formation of secondary pollutants,” Dutta said, explaining that pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides can react with water molecules in the atmosphere to form fine sulphate and nitrate particles, adding to the PM2.5 burden.

Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and Senior Environmentalist at the University of Delhi, described the current situation as a “rare breakdown of monsoon self-cleansing”. “Delhi-NCR’s July AQI of around 200 reflects a rare breakdown of monsoon self-cleansing. Rain normally scrubs the air via wet deposition, but this year’s rainfall deficit and dry spells have stalled that process,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, high humidity alone cannot replicate the pollution-cleansing effect of rain. Instead, humid conditions can promote the growth of aerosols and contribute to the formation of secondary fine particulate matter through sulphate-nitrate chemistry.

Weak winds and a shallow atmospheric boundary layer are also trapping emissions from traffic, road dust and industrial activity near the surface, creating conditions that can resemble the pollution-trapping mechanisms more commonly associated with winter.

Kumar compared the current conditions with the relatively cleaner air recorded in recent years. “Compare this to July 2025, when the AQI was around 78, and 2024, when it was around 95, the emission load has not changed, but the atmosphere’s ability to clear it has,” he said.