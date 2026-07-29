Delhi's Laxmi Yojana Creates Political Row; Kejriwal Questions Three-Child Eligibility Rule
The Delhi Laxmi Yojana promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, but its three-child clause has become the centre of political debate.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet's approval of the Laxmi Yojana has triggered a political row. Under the scheme, eligible women (aged between 21 years and 60 years) will receive Rs 2,500 every month as financial assistance. However, it comes with several eligibility conditions and exclusions.
The scheme excludes women with more than three living children from receiving the benefit, a move that has caught the attention of the Opposition.
Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Mohan Bhagwat ji says every Hindu should have as many children as possible. Rekha Gupta ji says women with more than three children will not get the benefit of the Delhi Laxmi Yojana. Hindus are confused. Rekha ji and Bhagwat ji should together tell people what Hindus are supposed to do."
Kejriwal's remarks have sparked a fresh political debate in Delhi. The Opposition has alleged that while ideological calls are made for larger families, government schemes impose conditions that deny benefits to women with more than three children.
Key Features Of Delhi Laxmi Yojana
Even as political reactions continue, the Delhi government has clarified the scheme's framework and eligibility criteria. Under the scheme:
- Eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month.
- The online application portal will open on August 1.
- The government aims to release the first instalment before Raksha Bandhan.
Beneficiaries will have the option of receiving the amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or by opting for Fixed Deposit (FD) or Recurring Deposit (RD).
Who Is Not Eligible?
The following women will not be eligible for benefits under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana:
- Women already receiving benefits under any other financial assistance or pension scheme.
- Women from families that pay income tax or file GST returns.
- Women from families with a member employed by the Central government, state government or a public sector undertaking.
- Families with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units.
- Families owning a four-wheeler.
- Mothers with more than three living children.
- Women with a criminal record.
In February 2026, during a social harmony meeting in Lucknow, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Hindu society should remain united and vigilant, and urged Hindu families to consider having at least three children. He cited demographic balance and fertility rates as the reasons behind the appeal.
While the Delhi government has described the scheme as a major step towards women's financial empowerment, Kejriwal's remarks have shifted the focus beyond its monetary benefits, turning it into a broader political and ideological debate.
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