ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Laxmi Yojana Creates Political Row; Kejriwal Questions Three-Child Eligibility Rule

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet's approval of the Laxmi Yojana has triggered a political row. Under the scheme, eligible women (aged between 21 years and 60 years) will receive Rs 2,500 every month as financial assistance. However, it comes with several eligibility conditions and exclusions.

The scheme excludes women with more than three living children from receiving the benefit, a move that has caught the attention of the Opposition.

Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Mohan Bhagwat ji says every Hindu should have as many children as possible. Rekha Gupta ji says women with more than three children will not get the benefit of the Delhi Laxmi Yojana. Hindus are confused. Rekha ji and Bhagwat ji should together tell people what Hindus are supposed to do."

Kejriwal's remarks have sparked a fresh political debate in Delhi. The Opposition has alleged that while ideological calls are made for larger families, government schemes impose conditions that deny benefits to women with more than three children.

Key Features Of Delhi Laxmi Yojana

Even as political reactions continue, the Delhi government has clarified the scheme's framework and eligibility criteria. Under the scheme: