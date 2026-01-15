Delhi's First Mini Secretariat To Be Built In Dwarka At Rs 212 Crore; All 13 Districts To Get Mini Secretariats
CM Rekha Gupta gives green light to project, to be completed in 18 months, offer integrated services and house offices of DM, SDM, other departments.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards bringing administrative services closer to the public. In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a budget of Rs 212.91 crore was approved for the construction of Delhi's first 'District Mini Secretariat' in Dwarka.
This project is set to be a milestone not only for Dwarka, but for the entire administrative structure of Delhi.
This first mini-secretariat of Delhi will be built in Dwarka Sector 10. The multi-story building will be constructed keeping in mind modern facilities and the vision of 'smart governance'. With its construction, millions of residents of Dwarka and surrounding areas will no longer have to travel to different parts of the city to get their administrative work done, like revenue-related matters, obtaining certificates, or other government services.
It will function as a 'one-stop centre' where all major departments of the district administration will be located under one roof. The mini-secretariat will offer integrated services. It will house the offices of the District Magistrate, SDM, and various departments. The building will have adequate seating arrangement for the public, e-service centres, and digital counters.
Having a secretariat at the local level will expedite the processing of files and save both time and money for the people. CM Gupta indicated during the meeting that this initiative will not be limited to Dwarka alone. The government has given clear instructions to the Revenue Department to prepare a detailed proposal for setting up mini-secretariats in all districts of Delhi.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, this mini-secretariat in Dwarka will serve as a model that will soon be implemented across Delhi. Currently, many district offices in Delhi operate from old buildings or rented premises, where lack of space and inadequate facilities pose a major challenge. With this massive investment, the government aims to create an ecosystem where accountability and transparency are ensured.
The tender process for this proposed project in Dwarka Sector-10 is expected to begin soon, after which the construction work will be targeted for completion within a stipulated timeframe. There is a need for the construction of state-of-the-art district mini-secretariats in all 13 revenue districts of Delhi, focusing on public relations and citizen-centric services.
The Chief Minister has directed the Revenue Department to ensure that the construction of the Dwarka mini-secretariat is completed within 18 months.
