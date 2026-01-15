ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's First Mini Secretariat To Be Built In Dwarka At Rs 212 Crore; All 13 Districts To Get Mini Secretariats

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards bringing administrative services closer to the public. In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a budget of Rs 212.91 crore was approved for the construction of Delhi's first 'District Mini Secretariat' in Dwarka.

This project is set to be a milestone not only for Dwarka, but for the entire administrative structure of Delhi.

This first mini-secretariat of Delhi will be built in Dwarka Sector 10. The multi-story building will be constructed keeping in mind modern facilities and the vision of 'smart governance'. With its construction, millions of residents of Dwarka and surrounding areas will no longer have to travel to different parts of the city to get their administrative work done, like revenue-related matters, obtaining certificates, or other government services.

It will function as a 'one-stop centre' where all major departments of the district administration will be located under one roof. The mini-secretariat will offer integrated services. It will house the offices of the District Magistrate, SDM, and various departments. The building will have adequate seating arrangement for the public, e-service centres, and digital counters.