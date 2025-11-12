ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Continues To Breathe Toxic Air As AQI 'Severe' At 413

A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi as AQI crosses 400, pushing the city’s air quality into the ‘severe’ zone. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smog as the Air Quality Index in the national capital and its adjoining areas continued to hover in the severe category on Wednesday as well.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 413 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category even as Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels above 400 indicate hazardous conditions for all age groups across most parts of Delhi. Most monitoring stations reported 'severe' air quality, with AQI readings generally above 400.

AQI in Alipur stands at 431, Anand Vihar 438, Ashok Vihar 439, Aya Nagar 405, Bawana 451, Burari Crossing 439, CRRI Mathura Road 428, Chandani Chowk 449, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 429, Dwarka Sector-8 422, ITO 433, Jahangirpuri 446, JLN Stadium 422, Mundka 442, Narela 437, Nehru Nagar 440, Okhla Phase-2 418, Patparganj 436, Punjabi Bagh 437, RK Puram 432, Rohini 442, Sirifort 403 and Sonia Vihar 434.

AQI In NCR

Delhi-NCR is also facing a ‘Severe’ AQI, with Noida recording 418, Gurugram (420), Ghaziabad (402), Faridabad (281), and Greater Noida (383).

Delhi's recurring winter smog is driven by vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop residue burning. Despite measures like construction bans and truck restrictions, long-term solutions remain elusive.

Government data show a slight improvement: the average AQI from January 1 to November 9, 2025, was 175, compared to 189 in 2024; however, PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain high.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reported average PM2.5 levels of 75 µg/m³ and PM10 at 170 µg/m³, both far exceeding the World Health Organization’s safe limits.

Doctors across the city have reported a rise in patients with respiratory distress, particularly among the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions.

With no immediate relief, Delhi's crisis highlights the urgent need for regional coordination, sustainable planning, and stricter emission controls beyond current seasonal measures.