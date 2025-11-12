Delhi Continues To Breathe Toxic Air As AQI 'Severe' At 413
Pollution levels exceeded 400 in most parts of Delhi, posing severe health risks.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smog as the Air Quality Index in the national capital and its adjoining areas continued to hover in the severe category on Wednesday as well.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 413 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category even as Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force across the National Capital Region (NCR).
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels above 400 indicate hazardous conditions for all age groups across most parts of Delhi. Most monitoring stations reported 'severe' air quality, with AQI readings generally above 400.
AQI in Alipur stands at 431, Anand Vihar 438, Ashok Vihar 439, Aya Nagar 405, Bawana 451, Burari Crossing 439, CRRI Mathura Road 428, Chandani Chowk 449, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 429, Dwarka Sector-8 422, ITO 433, Jahangirpuri 446, JLN Stadium 422, Mundka 442, Narela 437, Nehru Nagar 440, Okhla Phase-2 418, Patparganj 436, Punjabi Bagh 437, RK Puram 432, Rohini 442, Sirifort 403 and Sonia Vihar 434.
AQI In NCR
Delhi-NCR is also facing a ‘Severe’ AQI, with Noida recording 418, Gurugram (420), Ghaziabad (402), Faridabad (281), and Greater Noida (383).
Delhi's recurring winter smog is driven by vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop residue burning. Despite measures like construction bans and truck restrictions, long-term solutions remain elusive.
Government data show a slight improvement: the average AQI from January 1 to November 9, 2025, was 175, compared to 189 in 2024; however, PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain high.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reported average PM2.5 levels of 75 µg/m³ and PM10 at 170 µg/m³, both far exceeding the World Health Organization’s safe limits.
Doctors across the city have reported a rise in patients with respiratory distress, particularly among the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions.
With no immediate relief, Delhi's crisis highlights the urgent need for regional coordination, sustainable planning, and stricter emission controls beyond current seasonal measures.
Temperature In Delhi
Temperatures in the city have continued to fall since last week, with the minimum settling at 10.4°C on Wednesday, about 3.1 degrees below normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C, and shallow fog is likely to occur during the day.
Schools Switch To Hybrid Mode
In response to the worsening air, the Delhi government has directed all schools to shift to a hybrid mode of classes for students up to Class V. The order, issued following the enforcement of Stage III (Severe) measures under GRAP, is aimed at reducing children’s exposure to toxic air.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the administration is prioritising the implementation of safety measures. “Till Class V, online classes will be conducted from Wednesday. Hybrid mode will be in force in schools,” she announced.
In a circular, Director of Education Veditha Reddy instructed all government, aided, private, and NDMC schools to switch to hybrid classes “with immediate effect until further orders.” Schools have also been instructed to inform parents and guardians promptly.
In its directive, the CAQM urged all agencies across the NCR to strictly enforce Stage I, II, and III actions, maintain close monitoring, and ensure that the AQI does not deteriorate further. Citizens are specifically asked to follow the GRAP Stage III citizen charter, minimise outdoor activities, regularly check air quality updates, use protective masks, and support community efforts to reduce emissions.
Children Bear The Brunt of Delhi’s Pollution Crisis
As Delhi gasps for clean air, data suggest that children are paying the heaviest price. A report by Policybazaar found that 43 per cent of all pollution-linked health insurance claims were filed for children under ten, making them five times more affected than any other age group.
Doctors say prolonged exposure to polluted air at a young age can lead to chronic respiratory and cardiac complications. The report noted that air pollution has evolved from an environmental issue into a public health emergency, with hospitalisation costs and pollution-linked illnesses rising year after year.
While Delhi remains the epicentre of this crisis, Tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore are also seeing a rise in pollution-related ailments, which is a clear sign that India’s toxic air is no longer confined to its metros.
