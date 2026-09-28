ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Youth Congress Protests Against Election Commission, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), under the leadership of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, has intensified its nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. In Delhi, the Youth Congress staged a strong protest on Monday.

The IYC has raised serious questions about the Election Commission's functioning and the credibility of the electoral process. The Indian Youth Congress said alleged objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi over decisions related to electoral rolls raise serious questions that the Election Commission should answer transparently.

However, the police detained them before they could reach the poll panel's office. The Youth Congress workers are now protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station and trying to meet the DCP.

Congress workers demonstrated outside the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road against the Election Commission and also tried to proceed towards the Election Commission.

Reports have also highlighted differences within the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said the Election Commission does not belong to any political party or government; it belongs to the people of India.

"When serious questions are being raised about the functioning of our electoral institutions, the country demands answers, transparency and accountability. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and clear the way for an independent investigation into all the questions that have been raised," Chib said.

The Indian Youth Congress said that public trust in institutions responsible for conducting elections is the foundation of the democratic system. The IYC has demanded transparent answers to all questions related to the revision of electoral rolls, the decision-making process within the Election Commission and the alleged objections raised by the Election Commissioners.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed outside the Election Commission. Police have maintained a heavy presence along the roads leading to the poll panel to prevent Congress workers, other Opposition workers, and leaders from reaching the Election Commission.

Security deployment outside the Election Commission has been in place since the controversy over the poll panel began and continues amid the ongoing protests.