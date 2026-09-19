Delhi Woman Shot Dead By Husband After Dispute Over 'Cooking Vegetables'; Accused Arrested
When caught by neighbours, the accused made an unsuccessful attempt to mislead them by claiming that his wife had shot herself after a dispute.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
New Delhi: A minor dispute between a couple over cooking vegetables turned tragic when the woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in their house in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday evening.
As per police, a quarrel broke out between Kamlesh, the accused, and his 31-year-old wife Poonam in the Tigri police station area over the preparation of food. The argument escalated to such an extent that Kamlesh allegedly shot his wife, killing her on the spot. Their three children, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, were left petrified.
After the killing, the accused attempted to mislead people by claiming that his wife had shot herself. However, neighbours grew suspicious, apprehended him, and handed him over to the police.
According to locals, a loud noise was heard from inside the house at around 7:30 PM on Friday. Hearing the sound, neighbours rushed to the scene and knocked on the door, but none responded. They said the desperate cries of children could be heard continuously from within.
Shiv Kumari, a neighbour, stated that Kamlesh opened the door only after repeated attempts. "Upon opening the door, he claimed his wife had shot herself. He then tried to flee the scene, but locals caught him and informed the police," she said.
Another neighbour, Rohit, recounted that people gathered outside the house after hearing the loud noise. "Children were crying incessantly inside. After a while, the door opened, and the accused tried to run away but was overpowered by the locals. Police subsequently arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody," Rohit added.
Locals said Kamlesh worked in building construction and had moved to the area with his family six months ago.
Speaking on the matter, South Delhi DCP Anant Mittal said, "We are investigating the matter. Evidence is being collected from the scene, and the accused is being interrogated. We are also trying to determine which weapon was used in the firing and what exactly triggered the dispute between the couple that it escalated to such an extent."
Apart from this, an investigation into the suicide theory put forth by the accused is underway, the official added.
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