ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Woman Shot Dead By Husband After Dispute Over 'Cooking Vegetables'; Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A minor dispute between a couple over cooking vegetables turned tragic when the woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in their house in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday evening.

As per police, a quarrel broke out between Kamlesh, the accused, and his 31-year-old wife Poonam in the Tigri police station area over the preparation of food. The argument escalated to such an extent that Kamlesh allegedly shot his wife, killing her on the spot. Their three children, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, were left petrified.

After the killing, the accused attempted to mislead people by claiming that his wife had shot herself. However, neighbours grew suspicious, apprehended him, and handed him over to the police.

According to locals, a loud noise was heard from inside the house at around 7:30 PM on Friday. Hearing the sound, neighbours rushed to the scene and knocked on the door, but none responded. They said the desperate cries of children could be heard continuously from within.

Shiv Kumari, a neighbour, stated that Kamlesh opened the door only after repeated attempts. "Upon opening the door, he claimed his wife had shot herself. He then tried to flee the scene, but locals caught him and informed the police," she said.