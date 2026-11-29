ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Woman's Murder Case Solved Within 24 Hours; Haryanvi Artist, Husband Arrested In Sonipat

Delhi Police arrested a couple for killing a woman in Begumpur ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A Haryanvi artist and her husband were arrested for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old woman over a property dispute in Begumpur area of ​​Delhi's Rohini district, police said on Sunday, claiming the case was solved within 24 hours of receiving information about the crime.

The accused have been identified as Amit (36), who works as a driver in Sonipat, and his wife Suman (36), a Haryanvi singer.

On November 27, the Begumpur police station received a PCR call from a person, informing about the murder of his mother, Rekha. Upon information, a police team arrived at the scene in Rajiv Nagar in Begumpur. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Following this, a joint team comprising personnel from the Begumpur police station and the special staff launched an investigation. A mobile crime team and the Rohini forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected essential evidence. Through technical surveillance and a thorough investigation, the police pieced together the sequence of events and arrested the couple from Sonipat. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a family dispute between the deceased and the accused over property, which had led to strained relations and deep-seated animosity.