Delhi Woman's Murder Case Solved Within 24 Hours; Haryanvi Artist, Husband Arrested In Sonipat
The woman had a dispute with the accused over property and the latter murdered her following a month-long planning, Delhi Police said.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A Haryanvi artist and her husband were arrested for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old woman over a property dispute in Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini district, police said on Sunday, claiming the case was solved within 24 hours of receiving information about the crime.
The accused have been identified as Amit (36), who works as a driver in Sonipat, and his wife Suman (36), a Haryanvi singer.
On November 27, the Begumpur police station received a PCR call from a person, informing about the murder of his mother, Rekha. Upon information, a police team arrived at the scene in Rajiv Nagar in Begumpur. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Following this, a joint team comprising personnel from the Begumpur police station and the special staff launched an investigation. A mobile crime team and the Rohini forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected essential evidence. Through technical surveillance and a thorough investigation, the police pieced together the sequence of events and arrested the couple from Sonipat.
Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a family dispute between the deceased and the accused over property, which had led to strained relations and deep-seated animosity.
An FIR (No. 539/26) was registered at the Begumpur police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
DCP Rohini, Shashank Jaiswal, said that the victim's son had alerted the police, reporting that his mother had been killed. "Acting promptly, the police formed a team, which subsequently led to the arrest of the accused. Amit, having witnessed his aunt being troubled, conducted reconnaissance of the deceased's home and, following a month-long plan, murdered Rekha. The police arrested Amit and his wife Suman in Sonipat," Jaiswal said.
According to the DCP, there had been a long-standing property dispute between the deceased and the accused, deteriorating the relationship between the two parties. The investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly plotted and carried out due to this escalating animosity, he added.
Police said further investigation into the case is underway, while all aspects related to the murder are being examined based on technical analysis and other evidence.
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