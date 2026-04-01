ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Woman Found Dead In Rudrapur Hotel Under Suspicious Circumstances; Probe Underway

Rudrapur: A woman from Delhi was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a five-star hotel in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The woman was travelling with her partner to Nainital to visit the renowned Kainchi Dham shrine when the incident occurred during a stopover. Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

The incident took place in the Pantnagar area of Udham Singh Nagar district, where the woman, a resident of Lodipur Road in Delhi, had checked into the hotel with her male partner late at night. According to preliminary information, the couple decided to halt in Rudrapur due to the late hour while en route to seek blessings at the temple of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj.

Officials said the woman’s health suddenly deteriorated during the night. She was rushed to a nearby district hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Upon receiving information, local police reached the spot and began an inquiry. The woman’s partner has been taken into custody for questioning. As the exact cause of death remains unclear, investigators are examining all possible angles.