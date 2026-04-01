Delhi Woman Found Dead In Rudrapur Hotel Under Suspicious Circumstances; Probe Underway
Officials said the woman’s health suddenly deteriorated during the night. She was rushed to a nearby district hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Rudrapur: A woman from Delhi was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a five-star hotel in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The woman was travelling with her partner to Nainital to visit the renowned Kainchi Dham shrine when the incident occurred during a stopover. Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
The incident took place in the Pantnagar area of Udham Singh Nagar district, where the woman, a resident of Lodipur Road in Delhi, had checked into the hotel with her male partner late at night. According to preliminary information, the couple decided to halt in Rudrapur due to the late hour while en route to seek blessings at the temple of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj.
Officials said the woman’s health suddenly deteriorated during the night. She was rushed to a nearby district hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead, they added.
Upon receiving information, local police reached the spot and began an inquiry. The woman’s partner has been taken into custody for questioning. As the exact cause of death remains unclear, investigators are examining all possible angles.
Pantnagar Circle Officer Daulat Kumar Arya said the woman was taken to hospital after her condition worsened, where she was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
A forensic team has also visited the site to collect evidence. Police officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the death will be clear only after the post-mortem report is received.
The case remains under investigation, with authorities probing whether the death was due to natural causes or any other reason.
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