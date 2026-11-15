ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Woman Digitally Arrested, Duped Of Rs 71 Lakh; Three Arrested

New Delhi: In a major case of cyber fraud reported from Delhi, scammers posing as an IPS officer stationed in Mumbai, subjected a woman to a digital arrest and duped her of Rs 71 lakh.

The IFSO unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three individuals from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the case. The investigation has also uncovered a network of mule bank accounts used to launder the proceeds of the fraud.

According to DCP Gaurav Tyagi, the victim received an internet-based video call from an individual claiming to be an IPS officer posted in Mumbai. The caller alleged that a credit card had been issued in the woman's name and was being used for money laundering amounting to approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The accused threatened the woman with arrest and judicial custody.

Under the pretext of avoiding legal action, the scammers instructed her to transfer funds for "verification" purposes. Acting out of fear and under pressure, the woman transferred a total of Rs 71 lakh into accounts specified by the accused, police said.

Three suspects arrested by the police

An FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on October 8, 2024. Subsequently, the IFSO team began investigating the bank accounts and financial transactions. During the probe, the police arrested three individuals from Bhopal: a 31-year-old woman, 28-year-old Aman Soni, and his 30-year-old sister.