Delhi Woman Digitally Arrested, Duped Of Rs 71 Lakh; Three Arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals from Bhopal who swindled a woman out of Rs 71 lakh by subjecting her to a 'digital arrest'.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major case of cyber fraud reported from Delhi, scammers posing as an IPS officer stationed in Mumbai, subjected a woman to a digital arrest and duped her of Rs 71 lakh.
The IFSO unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three individuals from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the case. The investigation has also uncovered a network of mule bank accounts used to launder the proceeds of the fraud.
According to DCP Gaurav Tyagi, the victim received an internet-based video call from an individual claiming to be an IPS officer posted in Mumbai. The caller alleged that a credit card had been issued in the woman's name and was being used for money laundering amounting to approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The accused threatened the woman with arrest and judicial custody.
Under the pretext of avoiding legal action, the scammers instructed her to transfer funds for "verification" purposes. Acting out of fear and under pressure, the woman transferred a total of Rs 71 lakh into accounts specified by the accused, police said.
Three suspects arrested by the police
An FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on October 8, 2024. Subsequently, the IFSO team began investigating the bank accounts and financial transactions. During the probe, the police arrested three individuals from Bhopal: a 31-year-old woman, 28-year-old Aman Soni, and his 30-year-old sister.
According to the police, the accused were allegedly using their own bank accounts to receive the swindled funds and then distributing them to other individuals. The investigation revealed that approximately Rs 15 lakh was withdrawn from these bank accounts and shared among the accused and their associates.
Police said a portion of the stolen money was also used to purchase expensive mobile phones; the police have recovered three such new mobile phones. This operation was carried out under the supervision of ACP Manoj Kumar Mishra and the leadership of DCP-I Gaurav Tyagi. The investigation team included SI Sachin Dev Dangi, HC Kapil Kumar Tomar, and HC Goldy Khatri.
Appeal by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has urged the public to remain vigilant against individuals who initiate video calls posing as police officers or representatives of government agencies to threaten victims with arrest and demand money under the pretext of "verification."
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