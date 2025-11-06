Delhi Woman Attacked By Stray Dogs; High Court Seeks MCD’s Reply On Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Plea
The woman seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation based on the 2023 compensation formula of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation for a woman who was seriously injured by a stray dog.
A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the MCD to file its response and explain the measures it has taken to control the stray dog population, as well as the compensation mechanism in place for victims.
Priyanka Rai filed the petition, stating that in March this year, she was riding with her husband on Khirki Village Road in Malviya Nagar when a pack of stray dogs attacked her, causing deep and severe wounds on her leg.
The petitioner has sought compensation based on the 2023 compensation formula laid down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to the 2023 compensation formula, it specifies that if skin and muscle are torn, a minimum of Rs 20,000 should be paid per 0.2 cm wound. Additionally, at least Rs 10,000 is to be paid for each bite mark.
The plea states that she suffered a 12 cm-long wound, for which she claims approximately Rs 12 lakh and 42 dog bite marks, for which she seeks Rs 4.2 lakh. She has also sought Rs 3.8 lakh for mental trauma, totalling Rs 20 lakh.
Recently, the Supreme Court issued guidelines on stray dog management, directing that in Delhi, stray dogs should be released from shelters only after they have been vaccinated and sterilised.
