Delhi Woman Attacked By Stray Dogs; High Court Seeks MCD’s Reply On Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation for a woman who was seriously injured by a stray dog.

A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the MCD to file its response and explain the measures it has taken to control the stray dog population, as well as the compensation mechanism in place for victims.