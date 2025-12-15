ETV Bharat / state

Shops In Delhi To Be Allowed To Function 24x7, Says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday clarified that shops in the national capital will be allowed to function for 24 hours except liquor outlets.

Gupta said shops permitted to operate 24 hours a day must strictly adhere to the provisions and regulations of the Delhi Shop Establishments Act 1954. "Female employees will be allowed to work in such establishments between 9 pm and 7 am during summer and 8 pm and 8 am during winter. Shops must open and close within the stipulated time," she said.

The Chief Minister said, violation of the rules may result in such establishments' closure. "Shops will be given an additional 15 minutes to remain open if they have customers waiting. Different areas may have different opening or closing times, and owners will be required to adhere to the norms, she said. .

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government is committed to providing workers with respectable working conditions, social security, and better employment opportunities. She said women have been permitted to work night shifts to increase their participation in the employment sector.