Shops In Delhi To Be Allowed To Function 24x7, Says CM Rekha Gupta
However, liquor shops will not be allowed to remain open for 24 hours and must adhere to stipulated time.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday clarified that shops in the national capital will be allowed to function for 24 hours except liquor outlets.
Gupta said shops permitted to operate 24 hours a day must strictly adhere to the provisions and regulations of the Delhi Shop Establishments Act 1954. "Female employees will be allowed to work in such establishments between 9 pm and 7 am during summer and 8 pm and 8 am during winter. Shops must open and close within the stipulated time," she said.
The Chief Minister said, violation of the rules may result in such establishments' closure. "Shops will be given an additional 15 minutes to remain open if they have customers waiting. Different areas may have different opening or closing times, and owners will be required to adhere to the norms, she said. .
The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government is committed to providing workers with respectable working conditions, social security, and better employment opportunities. She said women have been permitted to work night shifts to increase their participation in the employment sector.
Furthermore, it has been made mandatory for employers to provide safety, transportation, and other necessary facilities to women at the workplace. These reforms will not only increase employment opportunities but will also strengthen women's participation and self-reliance, she said.
According to information provided by the Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi government has implemented several important decisions aimed at providing relief to workers. Shops and establishments in the capital have been allowed to remain open 24x7, including all establishments except liquor stores. So far, approximately 700 shops have been permitted to remain open at night in the national capital.
The Chief Minister also stated that labor laws have been simplified and the provisions of the Labor Code have been effectively implemented, focusing on ease of doing business and social security for workers.
